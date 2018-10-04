This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Setback rules Robbie Brady out of long-awaited Ireland return

The winger was expected to be named in Martin O’Neill’s squad after he featured for Burnley’s U23s.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 4 Oct 2018, 2:47 PM
Burnley's Robbie Brady.
Image: Mike Egerton
Burnley's Robbie Brady.
Burnley's Robbie Brady.
Image: Mike Egerton

ROBBIE BRADY’S ABSENCE will last a little while longer after he suffered a setback in his recovery from an injury which has kept him out of competitive action since December.

After seemingly recovering from a knee problem, Brady was expected to be included in the Republic of Ireland squad for next month’s games against Denmark and Wales.

However, the 26-year-old was notably absent when Martin O’Neill announced his panel for the Uefa Nations League double-header this morning.

Brady made his comeback for Burnley last week by playing for the club’s U23 side. However, it has emerged that he since suffered a hamstring injury which will extend his lay-off.

“Robbie was going to be playing a game on Monday, which would have been good news for him. He had a bit of a setback the previous weekend,” O’Neill explained.

“Sean [Dyche, Burnley manager] told me that every time he looks as if he’s getting close to fitness, he has had a bit of a setback. When you’re recovering from a serious injury you’ll pick up niggles along the way. It almost inevitably happens. That’s the case with Robbie.”

Everton midfielder James McCarthy isn’t yet ready to return after suffering a double leg-fracture in January. Jonathan Walters is a long-term absentee after recently sustaining an achilles injury. His Burnley team-mate Stephen Ward is out with a knee problem.

Perhaps the most significant loss for O’Neill is captain Seamus Coleman. According to the Ireland boss, a foot injury will prevent the Everton full-back from returning to training until the end of the month.

“He’s a massive [loss],” O’Neill said. “He really is. He’s a big player for us, obviously — a truly world-class player. We cannot really afford to lose the player. We lost him for the World Cup qualifying games, a major loss to us, and this is a loss again. But we have to overcome it.”

