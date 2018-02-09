  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Ireland will host the US in Dublin this summer

Martin O’Neill’s side will host the 25th-ranked team in the world at Lansdown Road on 2 June.

By Ben Blake Friday 9 Feb 2018, 4:54 PM
James McClean and Geoff Cameron when the sides met back in 2014.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland will play the US at the Aviva Stadium on 2 June, it has been announced today.

With no World Cup to look forward to, the Boys in Green must settle for a number of friendly matches ahead of the inaugural Nations League this September.

The 25th-ranked team in the world, who also missed out on a place at this summer’s finals in Russia, are set to visit Dublin this summer. Bruce Arena resigned after their latest humiliation and Dave Sarachan is currently in charge on an interim basis.

It’s four years since the US played at Lansdowne Road, when Ireland claimed a 4-1 victory thanks to goals from Anthony Pilkington, James McClean and a Robbie Brady double.

Having signed a new two-year contract, Martin O’Neill has promised to give some of the fringe players opportunities over the next few months.

There will be places up for grabs in the squad after the recent international retirements from Daryl Murphy and Wes Hoolahan, while others could yet follow suit.

Next up for Ireland is an away trip to take on Turkey on 23 March, before they meet France at the Stade de France on 28 May. The team will then return home to host the US five days later.

This latest fixture, along with the Northern Ireland friendly on 15 November, are included as part of the current FAI Season Ticket package.

