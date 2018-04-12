  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 12 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

NFL star allegedly punched his girlfriend 'eight to 10' times in the head

Reuben Foster faces 11 years in prison.

By Steve O'Rourke Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 5:10 PM
1 hour ago 2,070 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3954897
Reuben Foster was drafted by the 49ers.
Image: UPI/PA Images
Reuben Foster was drafted by the 49ers.
Reuben Foster was drafted by the 49ers.
Image: UPI/PA Images

REUBEN FOSTER, A first round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in last year’s NFL draft, faces 11 years in prison after being charged with felony domestic violence today.

The 24-year-old was also charged with felony possession of an assault weapon following an alleged attack that left his girlfriend with a ruptured eardrum.

While the case was being investigated, 49ers CEO Jed York last month tentatively suggested Foster’s time with the team was up.

He told reporters at the NFL owners’ meeting in Florida:

“We’d love Reuben to be on this team, and we’d love him to participate for us.

“But if he’s not doing things off the field that allow us to be able to rely on him – or he’s doing something that we’re not comfortable with off the field and it’s proven that’s what’s going on — I think the guys have said then you’re just going to have to move on.”

Foster has been free on $75,000 bail since February. It was his second arrest of 2018 after being taken into custody for second degree marijuana possession in Alabama in January.

In 2017, he failed a drug test at the NFL combine which saw him slip in that year’s NFL draft before the 49ers selected him 31st overall.

During the alleged attack on 11 February, the office of the Santa Clara District Attorney say Foster:

“Physically attacked the 28-year-old woman during a February argument at their Los Gatos home, leaving her bruised and with a ruptured ear drum.

“The victim told responding sheriff’s deputies and Los Gatos police that Foster dragged her by her hair, physically threw her out of the house, and punched her in the head [eight] to 10 times.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
FOOTBALL
'Harry is very honest and he is not going to lie about this situation' - Pochettino
'Harry is very honest and he is not going to lie about this situation' - Pochettino
Zidane: Buffon doesn't deserve to go out this way
'What happened to Barcelona wasn't going to happen to us because we're Real Madrid'
LIVERPOOL
I showed Man City I'm not the weak link, says Liverpool youngster
I showed Man City I'm not the weak link, says Liverpool youngster
Brave referee deserves immense credit and more Champions League talking points
Who do you think will win the Champions League?
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Most fans say he should be doing this or that, but they canât do it and that is why they are fans'
'Most fans say he should be doing this or that, but they can’t do it and that is why they are fans'
Klopp 'not worried' about any attempts to lure Salah from Liverpool
Eamon Dunphy says he was 'completely wrong' about Ronaldo
BOXING
Former World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury confirms comeback fight in June
Former World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury confirms comeback fight in June
Sean McComb given full backing as 'innocent victim' of nightclub disturbance
Spike O'Sullivan and team pull plug on potential Golovkin showdown

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie