This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 23 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

RFU to follow Ireland's lead and introduce in-season breaks for players

The Premiership will be restructured in the move and will last 11 months with its final to take place in late June.

By AFP Tuesday 23 Oct 2018, 4:50 PM
29 minutes ago 840 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4301200
England's Owen Farrell at a Captain's Run earlier this year.
Image: Paul Harding
England's Owen Farrell at a Captain's Run earlier this year.
England's Owen Farrell at a Captain's Run earlier this year.
Image: Paul Harding

PLAYERS WILL HAVE guaranteed in-season breaks under a new structure for the next three English Premiership seasons, starting with the 2019/20 campaign, the RFU has announced.

The measures are being introduced to protect players during an intense upcoming schedule which includes the World Cup next year along with the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa in 2021.

It follows on from the IRFU’s player management programme, which is a similar initiative that limits the match minutes for around 90 professionals on this island in the interests of player welfare.

In England’s case, the rest periods will also include a mandatory five-week post-season rest for all players, who will now be limited to 30 full-match equivalents, down from 32, in any one season.

The changes come amid a new structure that will see the English rugby season extended to 11 months, with the Premiership final now taking place in late June, amid attempts by rugby union officials to produce a unified global calendar that balances the needs of the sport in both the northern and southern hemispheres.

Post-season tours by the England national side, previously staged in June, will take place in July.

Twickenham will host the Premiership finals on 20, 26 and 18 June for the years 2020-22 with the campaigns starting on 20 October, 12 September and 18 September respectively.

Traditionally, rugby union in England has been a winter sport, but a joint agreement between the Rugby Football Union, Premiership Rugby and the Rugby Players’ Association will push the game more into the summer months.

But Premiership Rugby chief executive Mark McCafferty said the new set-up would achieve: “a number of progressive goals for the English structure over the next three seasons, building in new player management approaches, reducing overlaps and scheduling more of Gallagher Premiership Rugby for the better weather conditions of spring and early summer”.

RPA chief executive Damian Hopley said: “It is fundamental that players had their say in the shaping of this new season structure”.

He added that the new agreement “gives players guaranteed in-season breaks for the first time and reduces playing thresholds”.

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

© – AFP, 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Keita and Henderson ruled out of Liverpool's Champions League clash but there's good news
    Keita and Henderson ruled out of Liverpool's Champions League clash but there's good news
    Outstanding Ozil inspires Arsenal to superb comeback win over Leicester
    Real Madrid skipper Ramos quick to play down training ground bust-up
    LEINSTER
    Toulouse's stunning winning try against Leinster started with clever homework
    Toulouse's stunning winning try against Leinster started with clever homework
    Cronin hopes to move on with Ireland call after Leinster's slip in Toulouse
    'It was a huge occasion for them and you could see what it meant to them'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Scottish Premiership leaders hope to extend young Irish defender's impressive loan spell
    Scottish Premiership leaders hope to extend young Irish defender's impressive loan spell
    Bonucci turned down Man United move to return 'home' to Juventus
    Sarri: Chelsea fans must respect Mourinho
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'Men against teenagers - as 1-0 defeats go, this was a thrashing': Juve's Euro lesson to United
    'Men against teenagers - as 1-0 defeats go, this was a thrashing': Juve's Euro lesson to United
    Man City are not ready to win the Champions League, claims Guardiola
    The sack looms for defiant Real Madrid boss Lopetegui ahead of El Clasico

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie