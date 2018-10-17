This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 17 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He's trying to rebuild the team and sometimes that takes a little bit of time'

Stand-in captain Richard Keogh has backed Martin O’Neill to prevail despite Ireland’s recent form.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 17 Oct 2018, 1:52 PM
26 minutes ago 496 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4291116

RICHARD KEOGH BELIEVES Martin O’Neill deserves time to improve Ireland’s fortunes after the team’s decline continued at the Aviva Stadium last night.

A 1-0 defeat to a severely weakened Wales side looks likely to condemn the Boys in Green to relegation to League C in the Uefa Nations League, as well as the third seeding pot for December’s draw for the Euro 2020 qualifiers. The sides were separated by a second-half free-kick scored by Keogh’s clubmate Harry Wilson.

Richard Keogh dejected after the game A dejected Richard Keogh after last night's defeat to Wales. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Keogh, who again acted as captain in the absence of the injured Seamus Coleman, felt Ireland deserved more from the game despite a current run of form which has seen them win just once — a friendly against USA — in their last nine outings. 

“When you lose a game like that where I don’t think we deserved to, obviously it’s tough to take,” the Derby County defender said. “That’s football unfortunately. It’s disappointing to concede from a set-play. Other than that I can’t remember them having many chances. I thought the last 25 minutes was ours. On another day we would have got the equaliser.”

In order to have any chance of avoiding finishing at the bottom of Group 4 in League B, Ireland must record an unlikely win away to Denmark next month. However, the Danes must also lose in Cardiff three days earlier if Ireland are to have something to play for in Aarhus.

“It’s been a tough group and obviously we’d like more points on the board,” said Keogh. “The reality is that’s not the case. We’ve got to dust ourselves down and come again. We’ve got Denmark to go, we need results to go our way, but we’ll keep fighting until the end. Stranger things have happened in football”

He added: “We go into every game trying to win it. With this squad now, nights like this will definitely help them. Experiencing that is not nice as a professional. It’s a young group that are learning and, like I say, we’ve got to make sure that we learn from that so that when the next one comes around, we’re ready to go again.”

Admitting that confidence in the camp has dipped as a consequence of recent results, Keogh also insisted that Ireland will improve significantly upon the return of injured players such as Seamus Coleman, James McCarthy and Robbie Brady.

Despite the mounting pressure, Keogh believes Martin O’Neill is capable of steadying the ship. The 32-year-old centre-back pointed to the wins over Germany (October 2015) and Italy (June 2016) as evidence of O’Neill’s potential as a manager.

Richard Keogh 15/10/2018 Keogh alongside Martin O'Neill at Monday's pre-match press conference. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“The manager is a passionate guy and obviously he’s disappointed, like the players,” he said. “If you actually look at the manager since he’s been here, we’ve achieved some amazing things. He’s given me some of my best moments in football and I think a lot of lads are the same: the Germany night, qualifying for the Euros, the Italy game.

“These are moments that will live with you forever. That’s down to the manager and his coaching staff. He’s lost a lot of big players, like people retiring who were big characters in the squad. He’s trying to rebuild the team and sometimes that takes a little bit of time. We’re disappointed, we want to win more games, but I think if you look at it, the future is bright.”

Keogh added: “I can only speak on behalf of me and a lot of the lads who have been together a long time. We’ve enjoyed the last five years. We’ve loved it. It’s a bit of a rebuild mode but, I think if you ask the manager, he’s still loving it. You could see from our performance that we’re all going to the end. We’re all together. That’s the most important thing.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    I fined him for his goal at Old Trafford! Giggs delighted for Wales hero Wilson
    I fined him for his goal at Old Trafford! Giggs delighted for Wales hero Wilson
    Griezmann delivers Löw blow as World Cup winners reign supreme in Paris against Germany
    Dutch midfielder scores first international goal to end Belgium's winning run
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'He's trying to rebuild the team and sometimes that takes a little bit of time'
    'He's trying to rebuild the team and sometimes that takes a little bit of time'
    Duffy shifts blame away from Ireland management: 'We let them down'
    Defeat to weakened Wales increases pressure on Ireland boss Martin O'Neill
    BOXING
    Irish boxers depart European Juniors with two gold, three silver and eight bronze medals
    Irish boxers depart European Juniors with two gold, three silver and eight bronze medals
    Pound-for-pound queen willing to drop weight to face 'amazing' Katie Taylor in historic women's fight
    Canelo signs 'highest-paid guaranteed contract in sports history' with streaming service DAZN
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    'It's been one of the worst years in recent memory for Irish football' - Andrews
    'It's been one of the worst years in recent memory for Irish football' - Andrews
    Poll: Should the FAI keep faith with Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane?
    Sacking Martin O'Neill would be a short-term solution to a long-term problem

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie