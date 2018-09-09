Surreal scenes as MotoGP rider disqualified for grabbing opponent's brake lever

THERE WERE INCREDIBLE scenes at the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon, as Italian Moto2 rider Romano Fenati was disqualified for reaching across and grabbing his opponent’s brake lever.

The bizarre incident saw the 22-year-old reach across towards rival Stefano Manzi and attempt to pull his brake as the pair sped side-by-side at 140 miles per hour.

Reports suggest Fenati’s motivations could be due to an earlier attempt by Manzi to overtake the Italian, which resulted in both riders veering off the track and losing several positions.

BT commentator Colin Edwards said Fenati’s actions could have had serious consequences, stating that he had “put somebody’s life in danger.”

