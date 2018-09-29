'It can't just be Pogba': Ferdinand suggests Man United mutiny under Mourinho

RIO FERDINAND HAS suggested that Paul Pogba is merely acting as a mouthpiece for a larger group of Manchester United player who have become unsettled under Jose Mourinho’s management.

The Portuguese has a long history of going to war with players during his career, with Pogba merely the latest in a long line of heavily publicised spats.

The Frenchman’s misguided comments following United’s draw with Wolves, in which he called for a more attacking tactical mindset, were met with his boss stripping him of the vice-captaincy, before claiming he hadn’t given the star midfielder that role in the first place.

That, of course, came after cameras caught the pair in a heated exchange on the training ground pitch and prompted fans and pundits alike to call for both figures to leave the club.

Speaking ahead of Man Utd’s clash against West Ham on Saturday, former Red Devils defender Ferdinand did little to ease fears over further escalation.

“In the past we’ve seen managers relieved of their duties, that what would normally happen [in this situation],” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“But the problem is, I don’t think Paul Pogba is on his own is he’s voicing these types of things. I think there’s a group behind him. I don’t think it’s just him.

“What the manager is paid to do is be a manager and dictate to these players and make sure he rules from the top.”

Asked to elaborate further, Ferdinand was asked if he felt Pogba was merely a mouthpiece for collective unrest within the club rather than acting as a solitary figure looking to cause trouble.

The ex-Red Devil replied: “I’d lean towards that, yes.”

