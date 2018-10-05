This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'A few of the lads are calling me Spike' - Rob Kearney on his speed times, unseen fullback play and more

The Leinster fullback will win his 200th Leinster cap tomorrow against Munster.

By The42 Team Friday 5 Oct 2018, 12:30 PM
Source: sportsfile

AS THE RUGBY season prepares to go up of few levels of intensity over the coming weekends, Rob Kearney is ready to go. 

The Leinster veteran will win his 200th cap for the province against provincial rivals Munster at the Aviva tomorrow evening, before facing into another Heineken Champions Cup week. 

The defending champions host Wasps at the RDS on this day week. 

Kearney sat down with The42‘s Murray Kinsella earlier this week for the one-on-one feature interview in the inaugural Heineken Rugby Weekly to reflect on his game and how it’s evolved over the course of a career in which he’s amassed two centuries of appearances. 

We discussed his impressive run times, the invisible workload of a fullback, the importance of aerial play, distribution and much more. 

Listen to the full chat with Murray and Rob Kearney here: 


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

