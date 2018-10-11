This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 11 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's tough, but there's no reason why we can't win nine from nine again'

Rob Kearney sees no reason why Leinster can’t replicate their title-winning form from last season.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 11 Oct 2018, 8:30 PM
27 minutes ago 1,178 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4281383

ROB KEARNEY SAYS Leinster are more than capable of replicating their faultless European campaign again this season, as the eastern province prepare to embark on their Heineken Champions Cup title defence.

Leinster achieved the remarkable feat of winning all nine of their games in the competition last term, becoming just the second team to do so after Saracens, en route to a fourth European crown with victory over Racing 92 in Bilbao.

Rob Kearney Kearney starts at fullback for Leinster. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Five months on, Leo Cullen’s side get their new campaign underway against Wasps at the RDS tomorrow night [KO 7.45pm, BT Sport] as the reigning champions and the team to beat.

Kearney is named to start at fullback in a formidable Leinster starting XV which includes no fewer than 14 internationals, with Kiwi James Lowe the only player without such credentials on his CV.

While Leinster’s pool contains three other previous winners in Wasps, Toulouse and Bath, Cullen’s charges will take some beating this season and Kearney sees no reason why the province can’t go all the way again.

“It’s tough to do, but there’s no reason why we can’t,” the Ireland international said.

“You set out at the start of the year to win trophies and that’s your goal as a team of course.To do that, chances are, you are going to have to win nine games in a row. So, listen, it’s doable but it’s more important to win one from one first.

“You look across the pools and there aren’t too many easy games for any of the teams. Certainly our group is one of the more competitive ones but we always try and scale it right back and look at the first game you have. Wasps have sent over a pretty strong team. Round one is our sole focus.”

Kearney made his 200th appearance for the province last week in the inter-pro victory over Munster and is joined in the back three by Lowe and the fit-again Jordan Larmour for Friday’s Pool 1 opener.

With a capacity crowd of 18,300 expected inside the RDS for the visit of Dai Young’s Wasps, the 32-year-old is relishing the prospect of a European tie under Friday night lights in Dublin.

“It’s really exciting,” Kearney continued. “We spoke earlier this morning about we don’t get too many chances to play European rugby in the RDS so it’s important we make them special nights for ourselves and the supporters too. Definitely really exciting to open up the competition at home.”

Rob Kearney takes to the field for his 200th cap Kearney is looking forward to a return to the RDS. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

In making nine changes in personnel for Wasps, Cullen was faced with a number of difficult selection decisions, not least leaving last week’s captain, Rhys Ruddock, out of the matchday squad altogether and holding Sean O’Brien and Scott Fardy back on the bench.

But it is another indication of Leinster’s incredible strength in depth that the likes of Ruddock and Fergus McFadden miss out completely, although Jamison Gibson-Park’s ankle injury did at least ease the headache around ‘non-European players’ this week.

Wasps, meanwhile, have Willie le Roux back at fullback after his involvement in the Rugby Championship with South Africa but both Joe Launchbury and Nathan Hughes are absent through injury and suspension.

On Leinster’s round one opponents, Cullen said: “You look at their team and there is a lot of power up front. They are a very quick team, a very quick team, and they’ve obviously brought in Lima Sopoaga which gives them a lot of X-Factor as well.

“A very good astute, tactical kicker as well and Willie le Roux at the back, a ton of pace. They’ve plenty of experience and we know it’s going to be a good challenge for us.” 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Putin sympathises with UFC champion Nurmagomedov over brawl after McGregor fight
    McGregor's team-mate denies sparking UFC 229 brawl with religious slur
    FOOTBALL
    Chelsea plan to send anti-Semitic fans on educational courses
    Chelsea plan to send anti-Semitic fans on educational courses
    Mancini's winless run continues with Italy on emotional night as Genoa bridge victims remembered
    Russian football stars turn themselves in to police after cafe clash
    LEINSTER
    Bleyendaal set for return from neck injury in Munster A clash with Leinster
    Bleyendaal set for return from neck injury in Munster A clash with Leinster
    Leinster deploy both Leavy and JVDF as they open Champions Cup defence against Wasps
    'What a joke': Wasps back row Hughes still suspended for Leinster trip as disciplinary panel delay decision
    IRELAND
    Dublin teen Niamh Coyne storms to stunning silver at Youth Olympic Games
    Dublin teen Niamh Coyne storms to stunning silver at Youth Olympic Games
    Munster the immediate winners from Murray deal, with long-term dividend for Ireland
    Injury-hampered Gareth Bale '50-50 to play against Ireland' in Dublin, says Giggs
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Denmark?
    Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Denmark?
    'There were low days... You're thinking: "Are you good enough?"'
    'I got to a point where I thought there was nothing in my life. I might as well just give up on it all'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie