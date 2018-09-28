'Robbie is on his way back' - 10 months after knee surgery Brady due back for Nations League double-header

Brady last played for Ireland during last year's World Cup play-off defeat against Denmark.

Brady last played for Ireland during last year's World Cup play-off defeat against Denmark.

ROBBIE BRADY IS set to return from injury before the next international break in a fortnight’s time, with the Dubliner’s recovery coming just in time for Ireland’s crucial Uefa Nations League fixtures next month.

Brady has not played senior competitive football since last December, after suffering a knee injury against Leicester City which required surgery.

The Ireland international’s return was set back by niggling injuries over the summer, with the player recently lining out for Burnley’s U23s for 83 minutes at the beginning of this week.

“Robbie is on his way back. He will play again next week and then that’s really him,” confirmed Clarets manager Sean Dyche.

Burnley winger Robbie Brady. Source: Martin Rickett

“I spoke to him again today and we’d consider that’s the end of his pre-season, if you like, games-wise particularly.”

Ireland take on Denmark in Dublin on Saturday 13 October before facing Wales three days later.

Martin O’Neill’s side suffered a disappointing start to their Nations League campaign with a 4-1 defeat in Cardiff.

Burnley have also confirmed that Ireland striker Jon Walters had arrived back at the club’s Barnfield Training Centre this morning.

The 35-year-old’s recent loan spell at Ipswich Town has been curtailed, with Walters beginning a rehabilitation programme after suffering an Achilles tendon injury which is set to keep the forward out for six months.

