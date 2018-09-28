This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Robbie is on his way back' - 10 months after knee surgery Brady due back for Nations League double-header

The Dubliner played 83 minutes during an U23 game for Burnley earlier this week.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 28 Sep 2018, 5:13 PM
Brady last played for Ireland during last year's World Cup play-off defeat against Denmark.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

ROBBIE BRADY IS set to return from injury before the next international break in a fortnight’s time, with the Dubliner’s recovery coming just in time for Ireland’s crucial Uefa Nations League fixtures next month.

Brady has not played senior competitive football since last December, after suffering a knee injury against Leicester City which required surgery. 

The Ireland international’s return was set back by niggling injuries over the summer, with the player recently lining out for Burnley’s U23s for 83 minutes at the beginning of this week.

“Robbie is on his way back. He will play again next week and then that’s really him,” confirmed Clarets manager Sean Dyche.

Burnley v Newcastle United - Premier League - Turf Moor Burnley winger Robbie Brady. Source: Martin Rickett

“I spoke to him again today and we’d consider that’s the end of his pre-season, if you like, games-wise particularly.”

Ireland take on Denmark in Dublin on Saturday 13 October before facing Wales three days later.

Martin O’Neill’s side suffered a disappointing start to their Nations League campaign with a 4-1 defeat in Cardiff.

Burnley have also confirmed that Ireland striker Jon Walters had arrived back at the club’s Barnfield Training Centre this morning.

The 35-year-old’s recent loan spell at Ipswich Town has been curtailed, with Walters beginning a rehabilitation programme after suffering an Achilles tendon injury which is set to keep the forward out for six months.

