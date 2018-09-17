This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Klopp reveals Firmino could miss PSG clash due to nasty eye injury

Last season’s beaten finalists open their Champions League campaign at home to the French giants tomorrow night.

By The42 Team Monday 17 Sep 2018, 3:29 PM
1 hour ago 1,625 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4240005
Firmino leaving the pitch on Saturday.
JURGEN KLOPP HAS confirmed that Roberto Firmino will need to be assessed further before he can be cleared to play against Paris Saint Germain.

The Brazil attacker was forced to leave the pitch in the latter stages of Liverpool’s 2-1 win against Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday after sustaining a bizarre injury.

Spurs centre-back Jan Vertonghen accidentally gouged Firmino’s left eye, as shocking images revealed soon after his departure, which left the 26-year-old hospital bound.  

Doctors confirmed that the midfielder suffered no lasting damage but it is still unclear if he will be ready to feature for the Reds in the opening game of their 2018-19 Champions league campaign.

Klopp gave an update on the injury in this afternoon’s press conference, stating: “No idea, to be honest. He is much better.

“We all saw the picture and we were massively worried. But all these worries are away so he will be fine. If he will be fine for tomorrow, I don’t know in the moment.

We are obviously in close contact with him and it improved already – but in this moment I can’t say if he will be available for tomorrow.”

Liverpool have been drawn in Group C for the first stage of this year’s competition, alongside the Parisiens, Napoli and Red Star Belgrade in what has been described by many experts as a ‘group of death’.

Klopp’s men managed to reach the final of the tournament last term before being snuffed out by Real Madrid and supporters will be hoping that the club can go one better this time around.

Should Firmino indeed be unavailable for the clash, Daniel Sturridge is waiting in the wings for his opportunity up front and the German boss insists he will be ready if called upon.

He will be ready,” Klopp continued. ”If Bobby can’t play, and Dom [Solanke] and Divock [Origi] can’t, then we are short of options. They got little injuries in the U23 game with Swansea. There is no problem with the first line-up.”

The Reds secured their fifth successive win of the new Premier League season with their victory against Spurs at the weekend and look set to mount a genuine title challenge in the coming months.

Liverpool will continue their domestic duties on Saturday at Anfield when they take on Southampton and will be hopeful of another three points.

