  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 15 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mancini ready to call on Balotelli after Italy appointment

The new Azzurri boss pledged to restore pride to the ailing national team and will consider recalling his protege.

By The42 Team Tuesday 15 May 2018, 3:29 PM
1 hour ago 1,022 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4014238

ROBERTO MANCINI HAS opened the door to Mario Balotelli making an international return as he prepares to take charge of Italy.

On Wednesday, former Inter and Manchester City boss Mancini addressed the media for the first time since being confirmed as the Azzurri’s new head coach and Balotelli was predictably a topic of conversation.

Mancini served as a mentor to the enigmatic striker after Balotelli came through the ranks at Inter and bought him to England in 2010.

Although FA Cup and Premier League glory followed, alongside cult-hero status with the City support, a volatile relationship between player and manager ended with Balotelli joining AC Milan in January 2013.

After an ill-fated loan stint at Liverpool, the 27-year-old has impressed with 43 goals in the past two seasons with Ligue 1 side Nice, but an international recall failed to materialise as Italy floundered in their failed bid to reach Russia 2018.

Mancini will lead a new era following an underwhelming season in charge of Zenit and told reporters he would contact the player most synonymous with his coaching career.

“Even in difficult times, Italy can boast of having players of great quality,” he said. “I will certainly also speak with Balotelli.

“There will be space for whoever will do well for the team. Age is certainly important because we need to build for the future but there is no set criteria to exclude in this regard.

“I want to get to know the players before deciding how we’ll play. The formation and mentality has to be determined by the characteristics of the squad.”

Mancini collected 36 caps for Italy between 1984 and 1994 and made no effort to hide the pride associated with taking charge of his country – something he hopes to restore to a bruised footballing nation at large.

“I’m emotional. I thank the FIGC [Italian Football Federation] for putting their trust in me. I’m proud of this moment,” he added.

“I first set foot in Coverciano [the FIGC's Florence headquarters] in 1978. To come back as head coach is special.

“To coach the national team is a reason to be proud for anyone. I think that it’s the right moment for me. It’s a difficult time and there’s a lot to do.

“I had a very long relationship with the national team. I had [Enzo] Bearzot, [Azeglio] Vicini and [Arrigo] Sacchi as my coaches. I want to be the head coach who brings Italy back to where we belong in Europe and in the world.

“The failure to qualify for the World Cup caused mourning and this shows how important it is for our country.

“Our task will be to make Italy close to the fans again through our play and results. All the players here are quality professionals. I ask them to show the dreams that are in their hearts.”

Mancini’s first game in charge will be against Saudi Arabia on May 28 – the first of three friendlies in a week, with matches against France and Netherlands also scheduled.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
FOOTBALL
Mancini ready to call on Balotelli after Italy appointment
Mancini ready to call on Balotelli after Italy appointment
Fabio Coentrao won't represent Portugal at World Cup 'after a very tiring season'
Neymar nearing injury comeback for Brazil as World Cup looms
LEINSTER
Tighthead Heffernan moves from Leinster to grow Irish presence in Nottingham
Tighthead Heffernan moves from Leinster to grow Irish presence in Nottingham
South African Berry installed as referee for Leinster v Munster
O'Mahony unwilling to sit back hoping history repeats on post-final Leinster
HURLING
Kelly on Kilkenny - 'They are going to be a serious opposition and I didnât think they would be this year to be honest with you'
Kelly on Kilkenny - 'They are going to be a serious opposition and I didn’t think they would be this year to be honest with you'
Regrets over Waterford loss, stepping away as Cork selector and Rebels progress in 2017
Analysis: Rushe's attacking brilliance, the Kilkenny fightback and how Dublin lost the game
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I think he's mature enough now to go to a big club... Where the expectations are there'
'I think he's mature enough now to go to a big club... Where the expectations are there'
Fulham are one game away from the Premier League after 17-year-old inspires second-half comeback
Steven Gerrard makes first signing as Rangers manager

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie