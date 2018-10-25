This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 25 October, 2018
Roberto Martinez emerges as potential candidate for Real Madrid job

The manager is set to undertake a new role with the World Cup third-place side, which will make it difficult for the Blancos to land him.

By The42 Team Thursday 25 Oct 2018, 12:40 AM
1 hour ago 607 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4304463
Roberto Martinez (file pic).
Roberto Martinez (file pic).
Roberto Martinez (file pic).

REAL MADRID ARE interested in Roberto Martinez as a potential replacement for Julen Lopetegui, but an upcoming promotion for the Belgium boss could make him difficult to land. 

Lopetegui is under fire as Madrid’s boss, with a run of poor results leaving him on the brink just months after taking over from Zinedine Zidane. 

Real Madrid have confirmed Lopetegui will be in charge for Sunday’s El Clasico showdown with Barcelona, but after that all bets are off. 

Several potential replacements have already been mentioned, including former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, Santiago Solari and Michael Laudrup.

It is understood that Madrid are also interested in former Everton boss and current Belgium manager Martinez, who led the Red Devils to a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup. 

Martinez, however, may be tough to obtain for Madrid due to an upcoming promotion. 

According to reports, as of 1 November, Martinez will take over as Belgium’s technical director in addition to his coaching duties, with current technical director Chris Van Puyvelde set to take on a similar role with the Chinese FA.

Martinez has given the Belgian FA his word that he will take on the new role, likely making it extra tough for Madrid to land him should they decide to make a move. 

Furthermore, Martinez signed a contract extension with Belgium in May, which will keep him in charge through Euro 2020. 

Though Madrid may have an interest in the Belgium manager, it appears that Martinez’s new double role will make him doubly difficult to pry away from the Red Devils.

