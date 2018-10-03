This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Connacht prop banned for six weeks after stamp on Josh van der Flier's head

Dominic Robertson-McCoy was red-carded just a minute after leaving the bench against Leinster.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 3 Oct 2018, 6:38 PM
42 minutes ago 1,160 Views 7 Comments
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT PROP DOMINIC Robertson-McCoy has been handed a six-week ban for stamping on the head of Leinster flanker Josh van der Flier after the disciplinary committee showed leniency and halved his ‘top-end’ sanction.

The New Zealander was introduced as a 68th minute replacement in Saturday’s loss to Leinster at the Sportsground and was red carded in the 69th minute after referee John Lacey viewed the offence on a TMO referral.

Cited under Law 9.12 (which covers physical and verbal abuse) the disciplinary panel in Edinburgh — Kathrine Mackie (chair), Beth Dickens and Robert Milligan – concluded that the offence warranted a top-end sanction, which carries an entry-point of 12 weeks.

From there, the disciplinary panel took into account the Kiwi’s guilty plea, remorse and acknowledgement of his actions and the punishment was reduced by half.

Tweet by @eir Sport Source: eir Sport/Twitter

Post-match on Saturday evening, Van der Flier spoke to the media as man of the match and noted that the prop had twice apologised to him after the full-time whistle.

“Straight away, the moment the game finished he came straight over to me and said ‘sorry.’ Then he said it again to me after just in the changing rooms there, so fair play to him for that,” said Van der Flier.

The ban for Robertson-McCoy means the prop will miss Friday’s inter-pro clash away to Ulster, the opening rounds of the Challenge Cup, an away trip to face Ospreys and a home clash with the Dragons.

The suspension will lapse on 18 November, leaving Robertson-McCoy available to re-take the field when Connacht travel to South Africa to meet the Southern Kings on 25 November.

