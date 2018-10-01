Van Persie scores stunning late winner before being sent off four minutes later

RvP sees red. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

HE MAY BE 35, but Robin van Persie is still banging them in at boyhood club Feyenoord these days.

The ex-Arsenal and Manchester United striker produced an unstoppable 88th-minute free-kick to clinch a 2-1 victory for his side over Vitesse Arnhem yesterday.

That wasn’t his last involvement, however, as captain Van Persie was shown a straight red card in injury-time thanks to an over-the-top challenge.

