Hobbled Packers quarterback Rodgers inspires one of the greatest comebacks in Green Bay history

AARON RODGERS LED one of the greatest comebacks in Green Bay history, returning from a first half knee injury to throw three touchdowns in a stunning 24-23 win over the Chicago Bears.

The legendary quarterback delivered a game for the ages in the Packers season opener on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Rodgers did it while hobbling on one leg after being taken to the locker room in a golf cart with a left knee injury, only to return in the second half with his team behind 20-0.

“It is hard to put into words. It is the Bear-Packer rivalry,” Rodgers said. “I went into the locker and did all the tests. I tried to get loose.

“Once I got back on the field, I felt I could hang in there.”

Hang in there he did, as Rodgers showed he’s better on one leg than most NFL quarterbacks are on two. He outclassed the Bears’ capable quarterback Mitch Trubisky and the Packers defence did the rest.

Rodgers completed pass after pass, connecting on long bombs and line drives up the middle despite not being able to put much weight on his left leg.

Ask what he was thinking when he returned Rodgers said, “Something special. I told the guys at half time that if you shut them out we are going to win.

“I felt we could win if we put together some drives and then we started making plays.”

Rodgers left the game and had to be taken to the dressing room in a golf cart with the Packers down 10-0 in the second quarter.

He hobbled off the field after Bears defensive end Ray Robertson-Harris fell on his left knee.

My knee felt something in it,” he said. “I had a hard time putting weight on it. I told them I was going back.”

Just three-of-seven for 13 yards when he was driven to the locker room, Rodgers completed 16 of his next 19 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns.

He connected with Devante Adams on a 51-yard catch and run, which helped set up a touchdown to cut the Bears’ lead to 20-17.

Later he found Randall Cobb with a short laser pass up the middle and Cobb did the rest, running 64 yards for a go-ahead touchdown with just over two minutes remaining.

It equalled the largest come-from-behind win of Rodgers’ career, matching a 20-0 rally against Detroit in 2015.

Asked if there is any chance he might play the next game against Minnesota, he insisted: “I will play next week.”

© – AFP 2018

