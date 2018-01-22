  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 22 January, 2018
Defending champion Federer maintains flawless record to reach quarter-final

Swiss star Roger Federer eased past Marton Fucsovics in the Australian Open fourth round.

By The42 Team Monday 22 Jan 2018, 8:53 AM
52 minutes ago
Swiss star Roger Federer.
ROGER FEDERER CONTINUED his comfortable passage through at the Australian Open, easing past Marton Fucsovics in the fourth round on Monday.

The Swiss maestro was untroubled in a convincing 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 victory over Hungary’s Fucsovics, who was in the last 16 of a major for the first time, on Rod Laver Arena.

Federer is yet to drop a set at the year’s first major on his way to a 52nd grand slam quarter-final.

Awaiting him is a familiar opponent in Tomas Berdych, who will face Federer for a fifth time at the Australian Open with the Czech still searching for a first win over the 19-time slam champion in Melbourne.

In what was always a quarter of the draw that was likely to hold no fears for Federer, the defending champion is yet to be tested.

The 36-year-old also became the oldest man to reach the last eight at the Australian Open since Ken Rosewall in 1977.

While Fucsovics produced a gritty hold in the sixth game of the opening set, it seemed only a matter of time before Federer would pounce.

The moment, and only break of serve in the set, came in the 10th game, a Federer overhead sealing the opener 6-4.

Fucsovics showed he could match Federer for periods, but the world number 80 lacked the weapons to hurt the Swiss star.

Federer, at times showing off some fine defence, took the second set in a tie-break before cruising through the third.

Meanwhile, Simona Halep’s pursuit of a maiden grand slam title remains on track after the world number one defeated Naomi Osaka in the fourth round.

A two-time French Open runner-up, Halep reached the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park for the third time thanks to a 6-3 6-2 victory in 79 minutes on Monday.

The42 Team

