Tearful Ronaldo shown straight red card on Juventus Champions League debut

CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS been sent off in his Champions League debut for Juventus.

Subsequently, he could miss his reunion with Manchester United after the straight red.

The Portuguese star was handed his marching orders in the 29th minute of tonight’s clash against Valencia.

Ronaldo clashed with Jeison Murillo and there appeared to be a small tussle after as he tapped his head — he protested his innocence however.

He’ll now sit out of Juventus’ home game against Young Boys at least but if he is banned for three games, he’ll miss the United double-header and an emotional return to Old Trafford.

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images