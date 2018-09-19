This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 19 September, 2018
Tearful Ronaldo shown straight red card on Juventus Champions League debut

Not ideal.

By The42 Team Wednesday 19 Sep 2018, 9:12 PM
25 minutes ago 4,016 Views 7 Comments
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS been sent off in his Champions League debut for Juventus.

Subsequently, he could miss his reunion with Manchester United after the straight red.

The Portuguese star was handed his marching orders in the 29th minute of tonight’s clash against Valencia.

Ronaldo clashed with Jeison Murillo and there appeared to be a small tussle after as he tapped his head — he protested his innocence however.

He’ll now sit out of Juventus’ home game against Young Boys at least but if he is banned for three games, he’ll miss the United double-header and an emotional return to Old Trafford.

Spain: Valencia vs Juventus Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Spain: Valencia vs Juventus Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

