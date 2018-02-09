Former Huddersfield Town striker to make fresh start in the League of Ireland

BRAY WANDERERS HAVE announced the signing of striker Ronan Coughlan.

The 22-year-old Limerick native joins the Seagulls after being released last summer by Huddersfield Town as they sealed promotion to the English Premier League.

Coughlan moved to Huddersfield from Limerick in 2014 but was unable to make a first-team breakthrough at the Kirklees Stadium.

He’s the third former Huddersfield youngster to head to the League of Ireland during the off-season. Goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan has signed for Galway United, while Cork City snapped up defender Danny Kane.

Under new Bray Wanderers manager Dave Mackey, Coughlan will hope to make his debut for his new club when they start their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign against Dundalk at Oriel Park next Friday.

Earlier this week, Bray also confirmed the signing of 18-year-old midfielder Daniel McKenna on a six-month loan deal from English Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers.