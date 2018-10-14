Portsmouth youngster recalled to Ireland senior squad ahead of Wales clash

PORTSMOUTH’S RONAN CURTIS has been called up to the Ireland squad ahead of Tuesday’s Nations League clash with Wales in Dublin.

Curtis earned his first call-up to the senior panel last month ahead of the Poland friendly, but reverted back to the U21 squad recently for their key match in Israel.

However, a 3-1 loss at Akko Municipal Stadium ended Noel King’s side’s hopes of qualification for next year’s European Championships.

With the U21 team’s upcoming clash away to Germany now a dead rubber, Curtis has rejoined the senior panel.

The 22-year-old attacker has been in excellent form at club level. After joining Portsmouth from Derry City in the summer, he has played a key role in Pompey’s rise to the summit of League One, scoring six goals in 12 appearances since the move.

Martin O’Neill has just one fitness concern ahead of the Welsh encounter. Callum O’Dowda, who was substituted at half-time last night, is being monitored by the FAI medical staff after feeling unwell and suffering from dizziness during the Denmark game.

Republic of Ireland Squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Colin Doyle (Hearts), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long (Burnley), John Egan, Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers)

Midfielders: Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Harry Arter (Cardiff City*), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Callum Robinson, Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).

*Indicates player is on loan

