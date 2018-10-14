This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Portsmouth youngster recalled to Ireland senior squad ahead of Wales clash

Ronan Curtis has been promoted from the U21 team ahead of Tuesday’s Nations League game.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 14 Oct 2018, 3:48 PM
1 hour ago 1,725 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4285961
Ronan Curtis (fie pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO


Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

PORTSMOUTH’S RONAN CURTIS has been called up to the Ireland squad ahead of Tuesday’s Nations League clash with Wales in Dublin.

Curtis earned his first call-up to the senior panel last month ahead of the Poland friendly, but reverted back to the U21 squad recently for their key match in Israel.

However, a 3-1 loss at Akko Municipal Stadium ended Noel King’s side’s hopes of qualification for next year’s European Championships.

With the U21 team’s upcoming clash away to Germany now a dead rubber, Curtis has rejoined the senior panel.

The 22-year-old attacker has been in excellent form at club level. After joining Portsmouth from Derry City in the summer, he has played a key role in Pompey’s rise to the summit of League One, scoring six goals in 12 appearances since the move.

Martin O’Neill has just one fitness concern ahead of the Welsh encounter. Callum O’Dowda, who was substituted at half-time last night, is being monitored by the FAI medical staff after feeling unwell and suffering from dizziness during the Denmark game.

Republic of Ireland Squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Colin Doyle (Hearts), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK)
Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long (Burnley), John Egan, Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers)
Midfielders: Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Harry Arter (Cardiff City*), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City)
Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Callum Robinson, Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).

*Indicates player is on loan

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Read next:

