'There was an onus on us to perform because we're hurting' - Kildare rejoice with Newbridge redemption

KILDARE SELECTOR RONAN Sweeney says that the onus on the footballers to perform against Mayo was about more than just the controversy over hosting the game in Newbridge.

Cian O’Neill’s side recorded an incredible victory over the 2017 All-Ireland finalists following a week in which they fought a public battle with the GAA to earn their right to host the All-Ireland SFC qualifier.

Defeating Mayo after such a thrilling encounter was a fitting way to end the saga, but Sweeney says that the victory served another purpose for the players, who lost to Carlow in the Leinster SFC championship before snapping 12-game losing streak against Derry in the qualifiers.

It has also helped them to reconnect with the Kildare supporters.

“There was an onus on us to perform anyway because we’re hurting a lot from the way we performed against Carlow,” he told The42 after the win in Newbridge on Saturday.

“But it just added that extra bit to it and it just got everybody on our side because strangely enough if that didn’t happen, if that whole controversy wasn’t there this week, the Kildare supporters would probably have been a little indifferent towards us because they didn’t really trust us before today.

“But they really got behind us after the stand we took. Like I said, these days, the last time I remember anything like this was against Donegal back in 2001 [in the qualifiers] and we all still talk about that day. So for them to experience that as players is one of those things they’ll never forget.”

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

He continued:

“Over the moon for the players because they’ve gone through so much over the last couple of years, over the last number of years and just this year alone in the last couple of months and weeks.