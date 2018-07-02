This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Monday 2 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'There was an onus on us to perform because we're hurting' - Kildare rejoice with Newbridge redemption

Kildare scored an incredible victory over Mayo in the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers.

By The42 Team Monday 2 Jul 2018, 7:18 PM
1 hour ago 1,031 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4104645
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

KILDARE SELECTOR RONAN Sweeney says that the onus on the footballers to perform against Mayo was about more than just the controversy over hosting the game in Newbridge.

Cian O’Neill’s side recorded an incredible victory over the 2017 All-Ireland finalists following a week in which they fought a public battle with the GAA to earn their right to host the All-Ireland SFC qualifier.

Defeating Mayo after such a thrilling encounter was a fitting way to end the saga, but Sweeney says that the victory served another purpose for the players, who lost to Carlow in the Leinster SFC championship before snapping 12-game losing streak against Derry in the qualifiers.

It has also helped them to reconnect with the Kildare supporters.

“There was an onus on us to perform anyway because we’re hurting a lot from the way we performed against Carlow,” he told The42 after the win in Newbridge on Saturday.

“But it just added that extra bit to it and it just got everybody on our side because strangely enough if that didn’t happen, if that whole controversy wasn’t there this week, the Kildare supporters would probably have been a little indifferent towards us because they didn’t really trust us before today.

“But they really got behind us after the stand we took. Like I said, these days, the last time I remember anything like this was against Donegal back in 2001 [in the qualifiers]  and we all still talk about that day. So for them to experience that as players is one of those things they’ll never forget.”

Peter Kelly celebrates at the final whistle Source: James Crombie/INPHO

He continued:

“Over the moon for the players because they’ve gone through so much over the last couple of years, over the last number of years and just this year alone in the last couple of months and weeks.

“They’ve got a lot of stick here, deservedly so, we just didn’t turn up in the first round against Carlow.

“To come through the process then and get to this stage now where we pull off this victory in front of our home fans, it’s what dreams are made of really. Because we haven’t got the opportunity to do this, to play in Newbridge too often, given the circumstances or whatever. But thankfully we got that opportunity because it meant a lot.”

The players did not allow the stand-off with the GAA to distract them from their preparations for the tie according to Sweeney, and the former inter-county player notes that training was ‘a good diversion’ from all of the external noise.

“It was actually an enjoyable week because like I said we haven’t had this sort of support in Kildare for years being honest. For them to all just come out before the match this week given the circumstances, it was a breath of fresh air to be honest.

“It wasn’t playing the game in Newbridge. It’s not like we have a great success rate here. We’re not invincible in Newbridge, far from it. We lost four home games this year alone in the League.

It was just the manner in which everything happened and just having our home support really behind us. Throughout the League maybe, if we made a mistake in a game the support would go silent and stay silent.”

Kildare won’t have long to savour this achievement as they turn their attention to Fermanagh in the next round of the qualifiers this weekend, where victory would secure them a safe passage into the Super 8s.

Sweeney insists that Cian O’Neill’s charges will settle down to concentrate on that tie in Pairc Tailteann on Saturday evening, but they’re going to take a moment to absorb what they have accomplished first.

Daniel Flynn celebrates after the game Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“At some stage but I’ll tell you what, we’ll enjoy this. All these people on the pitch, it doesn’t happen too often.

“The players work so hard and put so much effort into inter-county football these days, so days like today – just looking at Eamonn Callaghan there with his kid and his family, they’ve been supporting him for about 15 years and they don’t get (many) days like this.

“So we’ll enjoy this for the rest of the day, the evening and the night and we’ll get back at it. We’ve always talked about getting to the Super 8s after the Carlow game.

“We’ve one more game and if we can do that, we’ll take it from there. Whoever we’re playing is gonna have a big rest and they’re gonna be coming out fighting. It’s gonna be huge.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Daniel Kearney: ‘It was a new position for me this year, I’ve never really played it with the club either’

GAA announce fixture details for this weekend’s football and hurling games

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Japan stun Belgium with two goals in four minutes
Japan stun Belgium with two goals in four minutes
England fans think they might win the World Cup and Irish people are having none of it
Martin O'Neill brands Neymar ‘absolutely pathetic’ after frantic over-acting
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Experienced ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Reina completes AC Milan move
Experienced ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Reina completes AC Milan move
Salah's new deal 'speaks very loudly' of Liverpool's ambitions - Klopp
England don't 'frighten' us - Colombia goalkeeper Ospina
WORLD CUP 2018
Brilliant Neymar easy to admire but hard to love
Brilliant Neymar easy to admire but hard to love
Neymar-inspired Brazil prevail, as Mexico bow out at last 16 for 7th consecutive time
Croatia prevail on penalties to book World Cup quarter-final spot as Danes exit
FIFA WORLD CUP
Hierro attempts to shoulder blame for Spain's meek World Cup exit
Hierro attempts to shoulder blame for Spain's meek World Cup exit
Senegal complain to Fifa over fair play rule
As it happened: Croatia vs Denmark, World Cup last-16
MINUTE-BY-MINUTE
LIVE: Belgium v Japan, World Cup last 16
LIVE: Belgium v Japan, World Cup last 16
As it happened: Brazil v Mexico, World Cup last 16
As It Happened: Galway v Kilkenny, Leinster senior hurling championship final

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie