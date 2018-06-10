This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Sunday 10 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ronda Rousey to be the first woman inducted into UFC's Hall of Fame

The former bantamweight champion was the first female fighter to win a bout in MMA’s largest organisation.

By The42 Team Sunday 10 Jun 2018, 6:56 PM
22 minutes ago 393 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4063742

RONDA ROUSEY WILL be the first woman elected into the Modern Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Las Vegas on 5 July.

Rousey was the first woman to win a fight in the UFC, and on the same night, became the first women’s champion with her victory over Liz Carmouche in a bantamweight title bout in February 2013.

“There would be no women in UFC without Ronda Rousey,” UFC president Dana White said, via WWE. “Ronda is an absolute pioneer who helped me personally, and a lot of other people, look at women in combat sports differently.”

Rousey, 31, would go on to defend her title six times, which remains a record for a woman in the UFC, before she eventually lost her belt to Holly Holm in November 2015.

She would fight just one more time in the UFC after that, a first-round loss to current bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, but since then she has gone on to resounding success in the WWE and in film as she has appeared in movies and TV shows.

Rousey finished with a 12-2 career record with every single one of her fights ending with a finish (three knockouts, nine submissions).

“This is an immense honour, to not only take part in bringing women to the forefront of this sport, but now the UFC Hall of Fame,” Rousey said. “May I be the first of many.”

She will join Urijah Faber, Forrest Griffin and BJ Penn as the 2018 inductees into the UFC’s Modern Wing.

Wins for Whittaker and Covington at UFC 225, more misery for ex-WWE star CM Punk

McGregor surges up 2018 Forbes rich list after earning $99 million last year

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Ex-Arsenal skipper Adams believes Spurs contingent could cost England
Ex-Arsenal skipper Adams believes Spurs contingent could cost England
Neymar, Coutinho and Jesus secure win as World Cup favourites Brazil head for Russia
Napoli star on the brink of Manchester City move despite €50 million rejection
IRELAND
'We've just got to get better': Long-term goals will keep Ireland's plan in place despite defeat
'We've just got to get better': Long-term goals will keep Ireland's plan in place despite defeat
'We know it's going to get harder' - Cheika expects Ireland to improve
Outstanding Hooper 'stoked' as Wallabies wreak havoc at the breakdown
HURLING
As it happened: Limerick v Waterford, Tipperary v Clare - Sunday hurling match tracker
As it happened: Limerick v Waterford, Tipperary v Clare - Sunday hurling match tracker
5 talking points after Kilkenny's stirring comeback pegs back Wexford in Leinster
Sky Sports issue statement after delay in coverage of hurling clash between Kilkenny and Wexford
AUSTRALIA
The Rugby Show: Reaction from Brisbane after Ireland buckle against Australia
The Rugby Show: Reaction from Brisbane after Ireland buckle against Australia
Player ratings as Ireland taste defeat for first time in 15 months
Ireland's winning streak over as Cheika's Wallabies power to Brisbane victory

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie