Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 18 January, 2018
'I've got double-vision, I'm dizzy and I'm struggling' - Ronnie O'Sullivan dumped out of Masters

The defending champion went out at the quarter-final stage, losing 6-1 to Mark Allen, and blamed it on illness.

By AFP Thursday 18 Jan 2018, 4:38 PM
4 hours ago 4,821 Views 2 Comments
The Rocket wasn't himself today.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
The Rocket wasn't himself today.
The Rocket wasn't himself today.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

SNOOKER LEGEND RONNIE O’Sullivan’s hopes of an eighth Masters title disappeared today when he suffered a 6-1 thrashing by Antrim man Mark Allen in the quarter-finals.

The 42-year-old — the sport’s greatest drawcard — has been suffering from dizzy spells although it didn’t prevent the quintuple world champion whipping Marco Fu 6-0 in the previous round.

Allen, though, seized control in a dynamic performance coming from a frame down to surge into a 4-1 lead with some deadeye potting putting together four breaks of over 50 including one of 115.

Although O’Sullivan — who has hinted he may not compete at the world championships this year as he says it is his least favourite tournament — led 35-1 in the seventh frame 31-year-old Allen fought back to take it and reach the semi-finals for the third time.

“I’m struggling, I don’t know what it is, a virus or something and I was having dizzy spells,” said O’Sullivan.

“It was a tough match for me. I can just rest up and get ready for my next event. Mark deserved his win, I didn’t give him much to make him struggle. You have to give people credit and he had a fantastic performance.

I’m glad it is over. I don’t make excuses and I had to show up, if I was a footballer I would probably have missed this game but it is an individual sport so you have to turn up.

“If I was to pull out and say I was under the weather, I would have been in hot water with World Snooker so it wasn’t worth the aggravation. I’m not an excuses man but I’ve got double-vision, I’m dizzy and I’m struggling to be honest with you. ”

Allen, the world number eight, will play either John Higgins or Ryan Day in the semi-finals on Saturday.

© AFP 2018

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year's best sports stories.

Ranking the potential Super Bowl match-ups neutrals are most likely to stay awake for

McIlroy in the hunt in Abu Dhabi as defending champion Fleetwood makes flying start

