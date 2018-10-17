Watch: Ronnie O'Sullivan makes sensational 147 break at the English Open

RONNIE’S AT IT again.

Just days after labelling the venue of this year’s English Open “a hellhole” that smelt of “urine”, the tournament’s defending champion has shot a magical 147 break.

Facing Allan Taylor in the second round at Crawley’s K2 Leisure Centre, O’Sullivan eased to a 4-0 victory today.

Having made a 135 break in the second frame, he went one better to seal the match — producing a record 15th maximum of his professional career.

“It’s nice to get a 147 for the crowd. Whether it’s a good 147 or a bad 147, in their eyes it’s just a 147 so they’re all happy,” O’Sullivan told BBC Sport.

For me it’s more about piecing together a cue action that is capable of winning tournaments.

“I guess 147s and hundreds make for good soundbites, but for me as a purist it’s always more about feeling like you can win tournaments.”

Enjoy.

The man is an ANIMAL on the baize! 👏



A 15th career maximum for @ronnieo147 here at the @BetVictor English Open... #EnglishOpen pic.twitter.com/zYKuCOhr61 — World Snooker (@WorldSnooker) October 17, 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: