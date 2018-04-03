Watch: Ronnie O'Sullivan registers maximum break of 147 for 14th time in his career, still loses

He's done it! Maximum #14 for @ronnieo147!— World Snooker (@WorldSnooker1) April 3, 2018
Sublime... #ChinaOpen pic.twitter.com/w5D5FCGvx4
Thanks to all the fans in China for your support, I always enjoy coming here! Nice to get a 147 in the match ðŸ˜‰ðŸ¤™ðŸš€ #14 https://t.co/rb3nIu0PI2— Ronnie O'Sullivan (@ronnieo147) April 3, 2018
SNOOKER STAR RONNIE Oâ€™Sullivan registered a maximum break of 147 at the China Open today, but he was still knocked out of the competition.
The 42-year-old achieved the feat for the 14th in his career but was beaten 6-2 by fellow EnglishmanÂ Elliot Slessor in Beijing.
Oâ€™Sullivan now turns his attention to the World Championship in Sheffield, which begins on 21 April.
