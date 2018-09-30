Rooney and Zlatan score a brace each to keep play-off hopes on track

It was a good night for Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Source: PA Images

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED team-mates Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney both scored twice to lead MLS play-off hopefuls LA Galaxy and DC United to respective wins.

Ibrahimovic netted a brace as the Galaxy boosted their post-season hopes with a 3-0 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday evening.

The 36-year-old striker scored in the 3-0 win against Seattle Sounders last time out and he was at it again with a pair of goals at Stubhub Center.

Ibrahimovic broke the deadlock via the penalty spot in the fourth minute after Romain Alessandrini was fouled inside the area.

The Swedish great doubled the lead approaching the hour-mark with a thunderous effort – his 20th of the season – before earning a penalty, which Alessandrini converted with 13 minutes remaining.

Saturday’s win moved Galaxy within a point of sixth-placed Real Salt Lake in the Western Conference, while the Whitecaps are four points back.

Ex-United captain Rooney was at the double as DC demolished Montreal Impact 5-0 to close within two points of the play-off spots in the Eastern Conference.

DC were dominant thanks to Rooney, who scored twice in the second half and added an assist against the Impact.

After firing past Evan Bush in the 48th minute, Rooney scored from 40 yards following a failed clearance from the Impact keeper eight minutes from the end.

Paul Arriola also posted a brace, while Luciano Acosta opened the scoring in Washington.

Los Angeles FC lost ground in the west after their shock 3-1 defeat to lowly Chicago Fire, New York City were stunned by Minnesota United 2-1, the Sounders crushed Colorado Rapids 4-0, Toronto rallied to beat New England Revolution 4-1 and Houston Dynamo scored three unanswered goals to overcome San Jose Earthquakes 3-2.

Dallas were held to a goalless draw by Portland Timbers, while Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union drew by the same scoreline.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!