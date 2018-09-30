This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 30 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rooney and Zlatan score a brace each to keep play-off hopes on track

DC United and LA Galaxy both boosted their post-season prospects with victories last night.

By The42 Team Sunday 30 Sep 2018, 11:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,769 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4261471

o9Hiskii It was a good night for Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Source: PA Images

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED team-mates Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney both scored twice to lead MLS play-off hopefuls LA Galaxy and DC United to respective wins.

Ibrahimovic netted a brace as the Galaxy boosted their post-season hopes with a 3-0 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday evening.

The 36-year-old striker scored in the 3-0 win against Seattle Sounders last time out and he was at it again with a pair of goals at Stubhub Center.

Ibrahimovic broke the deadlock via the penalty spot in the fourth minute after Romain Alessandrini was fouled inside the area.

Source: LA Galaxy/YouTube

The Swedish great doubled the lead approaching the hour-mark with a thunderous effort – his 20th of the season – before earning a penalty, which Alessandrini converted with 13 minutes remaining.

Source: LA Galaxy/YouTube

Saturday’s win moved Galaxy within a point of sixth-placed Real Salt Lake in the Western Conference, while the Whitecaps are four points back.

Ex-United captain Rooney was at the double as DC demolished Montreal Impact 5-0 to close within two points of the play-off spots in the Eastern Conference.

DC were dominant thanks to Rooney, who scored twice in the second half and added an assist against the Impact.

After firing past Evan Bush in the 48th minute, Rooney scored from 40 yards following a failed clearance from the Impact keeper eight minutes from the end.

Source: Major League Soccer/YouTube

Paul Arriola also posted a brace, while Luciano Acosta opened the scoring in Washington.

Los Angeles FC lost ground in the west after their shock 3-1 defeat to lowly Chicago Fire, New York City were stunned by Minnesota United 2-1, the Sounders crushed Colorado Rapids 4-0, Toronto rallied to beat New England Revolution 4-1 and Houston Dynamo scored three unanswered goals to overcome San Jose Earthquakes 3-2.

Dallas were held to a goalless draw by Portland Timbers, while Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union drew by the same scoreline.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    FOOTBALL
    He can't make Man Utd win on his own â France boss defends Pogba
    He can't make Man Utd win on his own – France boss defends Pogba
    'It was not Mo's best game': Klopp defends Salah substitution after Chelsea draw
    Real Madrid drop points again as Courtois stars in Madrid derby
    LEINSTER
    'Now we've the yardstick of what makes a champion side,' says Friend after loss to Leinster
    'Now we've the yardstick of what makes a champion side,' says Friend after loss to Leinster
    'No issues at all': Van der Flier unscathed after horror stamp and 20 tackles
    Leinster flex their muscles in enthralling battle with Connacht
    TIGER WOODS
    Tiger Woods 'emotionally tired', says Furyk
    Tiger Woods 'emotionally tired', says Furyk
    'Pretty pissed off' - Tiger Woods frustrated with Ryder Cup display following three defeats
    Molinari faces Woods again in foursome matches as afternoon session gets underway
    MUNSTER
    Van Graan pleased with Munster's response ahead of Leinster clash
    Van Graan pleased with Munster's response ahead of Leinster clash
    'With the injury to Conor it was important to get a world-class player in'
    'I genuinely thought we would come down here and give a good account of ourselves'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie