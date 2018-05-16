  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Henderson to miss crucial Champions Cup playoff, Rory Best a new worry for Ulster

The Ireland captain reportedly picked up a hamstring issue in training yesterday.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 16 May 2018, 7:43 PM
1 hour ago 2,391 Views 4 Comments
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

ULSTER WILL BE under-strength for Sunday’s make-or-break Champions Cup playoff against Ospreys.

As expected, a knee injury will keep Iain Henderson out of the contest and the BBC today report that a training ground injury for Rory Best could prevent the Ireland captain from influencing the result.

The 35-year-old picked up a hamstring issue in training yesterday and has been sent for a scan on the issue.

If the Grand Slam-winner is unable to prove his fitness in time for Sunday, fellow international Rob Herring will slot into the front row to take on Allen Clarke’s side.

Fardy keen to remain at Leinster beyond initial two-year stay

Romania to appeal Rugby World Cup disqualification

