Henderson to miss crucial Champions Cup playoff, Rory Best a new worry for Ulster

ULSTER WILL BE under-strength for Sunday’s make-or-break Champions Cup playoff against Ospreys.
As expected, a knee injury will keep Iain Henderson out of the contest and the BBC today report that a training ground injury for Rory Best could prevent the Ireland captain from influencing the result.
The 35-year-old picked up a hamstring issue in training yesterday and has been sent for a scan on the issue.
If the Grand Slam-winner is unable to prove his fitness in time for Sunday, fellow international Rob Herring will slot into the front row to take on Allen Clarke’s side.
