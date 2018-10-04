Boost for Ulster as Best and Stockdale set to make first appearances of the season

RORY BEST AND Jacob Stockdale have given Ulster a timely boost ahead of their inter-provincial clash with Connacht at the Kingspan Stadium on Friday night (KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports).

The pair make their first appearances of the season in the Guinness Pro14 after recovering from respective injuries and take their starting positions in the province’s first home league derby clash of the season.

Best regains the captain’s armband and lines up alongside Tom O’Toole and Andy Warwick in the front row.

Alan O’Connor and Iain Henderson maintain their second row partnership.

Marcell Coetzee returns from a shoulder injury to line out at number 8 alongside Matthew Rea and Nick Timoney in the back row.

John Cooney and Billy Burns keep their places at half back, while Stuart McCloskey and Angus Curtis line out alongside one another in midfield.

The returning Stockdale partners Angus Kernohan and Peter Nelson to make up the Ulster back three.

Kieran Treadwell could make his 50th appearance for the province as he’s named among the replacements.

Dan McFarland will be looking for a response from his side after their 64-7 thumping at the hands of Munster at Thomond Park last Saturday night.

Ulster

15. Peter Nelson

14. Angus Kernohan

13. Angus Curtis

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Andrew Warwick

2. Rory Best

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Iain Henderson

6. Matthew Rea

7. Nick Timoney

8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16 Adam McBurney

17 Eric O’Sullivan

18 Ross Kane

19 Kieran Treadwell

20 Sean Reidy

21 Dave Shanahan

22 Johnny McPhillips

23 James Hume

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!