This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 26 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We're looking to beat the US team, we're not looking to just beat Tiger Woods'

Rory McIlroy looks ahead to teeing off in his fifth Ryder Cup, which begins on Friday at Le Golf National.

By AFP Wednesday 26 Sep 2018, 10:52 AM
2 hours ago 1,098 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4254629

RORY MCILROY WILL adopt a calmer tone for this week’s Ryder Cup than his emotional high-energy style from 2016, the four-time major winner saying today that he wants no repeat of an energy fade.

McIlroy will try to help Europe reclaim the trophy, starting on Friday at Le Golf National after a 17-11 loss to the Americans two years ago at Hazeltine in the biennial golf matches.

42nd Ryder Cup - Preview Day Three - Le Golf National Rory McIlroy speaking at a press conference this morning. Source: Adam Davy

The 29-year-old from Northern Ireland makes his fifth Ryder Cup start after losing an intense singles match to 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed at Hazeltine that featured loud screams, teasing with American spectators and a lesson for McIlroy.

“I could play it for nine holes, and then it suddenly hit me. The level sort of declined after that, sort of reached its crescendo on the eighth green and the last 10 holes wasn’t quite as good,” McIlroy said. “Surprised I had a voice left at the end of the week. It looked tiring (on video) to have to play golf like that for three days.

“I learned a lot from that. It’s good to get excited but at the same time, if I have to be called upon to play a late match, I want to have all my energy in reserve so that I can give everything for 18 holes because I did hit a wall that back nine on Sunday, and it cost me.”

Europe tries to reclaim the trophy with a ninth win in 12 attempts, while the Americans seek their first win on European soil since 1993.

“I’ve been excited for this basically since the last day in Hazeltine when we weren’t the ones spraying champagne for a change,” McIlroy said.

He’s not putting any special importance on facing Tiger Woods, who snapped a five-year win drought on Sunday at the US PGA Tour Championship for his 80th career title.

“This week, he’s one of 12. We’re not looking at any individuals,” McIlroy said. “It’s great what he did on Sunday. It brings a lot of excitement to the game.

“It’s great for the US team he’s in the mix and it’s great it has given their team a little bit of momentum. We’re looking to beat the US team, we’re not looking to just beat Tiger Woods.”

PGA: The Tour Championship - Final Round McIlroy congratulating Tiger Woods after his victory at the Tour Championship on Sunday. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

McIlroy downplayed walking alongside Woods in the final pairing as they were mobbed by excited spectators, saying: “I didn’t actually have quite a good view from the trees on Sunday. I couldn’t really see what was happening too much.”

Americans have become better at following Europe’s team model in the Ryder Cup after dropping eight of 10 events before Hazeltine.

“The strength of Europe has been we all get behind one another and even whatever differences we may have, we put them to the side and we’re a cohesive unit. I think that has obviously served us well.

“The dynamic of the American team has become a little more cohesive in the last few years and I think that’s to do with the younger guys coming on board and really embracing the Ryder Cup. It seems like the togetherness is just a little bit more there than maybe it used to be back in the ’90s and early 2000s.”

McIlroy says he gets nervous on every opening tee shot but there is nothing like one at the Ryder Cup, especially with a huge 6,900-seat grandstand.

“It’s nerve-wracking. You try and put your ball on that tee and it takes you a couple times to get it to settle on there,” McIlroy said.

“It’s a huge grandstand. Playing a practice round yesterday, there was basically no people in it, and I still got goosebumps looking at it and thinking, on Friday, this thing is going to be packed.

“I’m excited for that. One of the very special things about the Ryder Cup is that first tee experience on Friday morning.”

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    FOOTBALL
    Lampard 'shell-shocked' as his Derby side win at Old Trafford
    Lampard 'shell-shocked' as his Derby side win at Old Trafford
    Rafael Benitez charged by FA for referee comment relating to Zaha treatment
    Sunderland sack record signing Ndong after he went AWOL all summer
    TIGER WOODS
    'I haven't looked online and read any articles about it yet': Atlanta win still to sink in for Woods
    'I haven't looked online and read any articles about it yet': Atlanta win still to sink in for Woods
    Tiger soars up the world rankings after starting his comeback season in 650th
    Tiger Woods: 'I was having a hard time not crying on the last hole'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'We're in a tough spell but that's football' - Harry Kane
    'We're in a tough spell but that's football' - Harry Kane
    What has happened to Alexis Sanchez?
    Pogba risks Mourinho's wrath by imploring United to 'attack, attack, attack'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Pressure mounts on Mourinho as dismal United dumped out by Lampard's Derby
    Pressure mounts on Mourinho as dismal United dumped out by Lampard's Derby
    Pogba won't captain Man United again under Mourinho - reports
    Woodward backs Mourinho as Man United's revenue hits record high

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie