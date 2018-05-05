McIlroy back on form at Quail Hollow with 66, but Day not looking back

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

A BOGEY ON the 18th took just a little shine off Rory McIlroy’s sizzling third-round 66 at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.

Hoping to bounce back from his 76 yesterday, the Co. Down man had three birdies and a bogey to his name as he made the turn, and looked set to finish on a hot-streak as he carded four straight birdies from the 14th hole.

Unfortunately for the just-turned-29-year-old, the run ended on the 18th and he had to be content with 16th place and a score of -3 entering tomorrow’s final round.

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Jason Day has just wrapped up his second consecutive round of 67 to sit as the outright leader on 10 under par.

The Australian enjoyed a bogey-free back nine with birdies on 10, 12, 14 and 15 before closing out with pars to keep two shots ahead of Nick Watney and Aaron Wise.

Tiger Woods (-1) and Graeme McDowell (-2) were also undone by the 18th, the Ulsterman carding a double bogey at the last to scupper what had been a terrific bogey-free, six-birdie round through the first 17 holes.

Source: William Howard

Shane Lowry (+2) shot a par round of 71 after a tumultuous front nine saw him card three birdies and three bogeys. Seamus Power enters Sunday on level par after a round of 68.

