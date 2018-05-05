  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 5 May, 2018
McIlroy back on form at Quail Hollow with 66, but Day not looking back

Seamus Power, Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell were also on the birdie hunt in Charlotte.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 5 May 2018, 10:52 PM
1 hour ago 1,496 Views 1 Comment
PGA: Wells Fargo Championship - Third Round Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

A BOGEY ON the 18th took just a little shine off Rory McIlroy’s sizzling third-round 66 at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.

Hoping to bounce back from his 76 yesterday, the Co. Down man had three birdies and a bogey to his name as he made the turn, and looked set to finish on a hot-streak as he carded four straight birdies from the 14th hole.

Unfortunately for the just-turned-29-year-old, the run ended on the 18th and he had to be content with 16th place and a score of -3 entering tomorrow’s final round.

PGA: Wells Fargo Championship - Third Round Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Jason Day has just wrapped up his second consecutive round of 67 to sit as the outright leader on 10 under par.

The Australian enjoyed a bogey-free back nine with birdies on 10, 12, 14 and 15 before closing out with pars to keep two shots ahead of Nick Watney and Aaron Wise.

Tiger Woods (-1) and Graeme McDowell (-2) were also undone by the 18th, the Ulsterman carding a double bogey at the last to scupper what had been a terrific bogey-free, six-birdie round through the first 17 holes.

GOLF: MAY 05 PGA - Wells Fargo Championship Source: William Howard

Shane Lowry (+2) shot a par round of 71 after a tumultuous front nine saw him card three birdies and three bogeys. Seamus Power enters Sunday on level par after a round of 68.

View the full leaderboard here

Saxon Warrior seals 2,000 Guineas win for Aidan O’Brien

‘I did my first parkrun 13 years ago, not knowing it would become a constant in my life’

