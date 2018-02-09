Streelman, Hossler share lead as McIlroy lurks on PGA Tour return

KEVIN STREELMAN AND Beau Hossler enjoyed flawless starts to set the early pace at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, while former world number oneÂ Rory McIlroy impressed to be within striking distance.

All eyes were on McIlroy as he made his first PGA Tour appearance since the BMW Championship in September.

But he was upstaged by Streelman and Hossler, who produced seven-under-par 65s to earn a share of the one-shot lead in California on Thursday.

The 28-year-old ended the opening round three shots adrift after the American pair carded bogey-free rounds.

Playing at Spyglass Hill, Streelman recorded seven birdies without dropping a shot, while countryman Hossler also holed seven birdies at Pebble Beach to be clear of Matt Kuchar, Aaron Wise and Julian Suri.

Four-time Major champion McIlroy â€“ who already has two top-three finishes on the European Tour this year â€“ made a bright start with a first-round 68.

At Spyglass Hill, McIlroy had six birdies and two bogeys to finish alongside the likes of Jon Rahm and Shane Lowry.

McIlroyâ€™s pro-am partner this week is his father Gerry.

Former world number one and 2015 US PGA Championship winner Jason Day is a shot further back following his three-under-par 69.Â Day, who broke his 20-month winless streak at Torrey Pines a fortnight ago, tallied five birdies and two bogeys.

Three-time major winner and American star Jordan Spieth had a birdie and a bogey to be even par following his 72 whileÂ Major champions Adam Scott and Ernie Els struggled after the pair both posted rounds of 77 to be five over heading into the second round.

