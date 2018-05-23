This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 24 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I dreamed of being a great golfer - I never dreamed of all this other stuff'

Rory McIlroy has been ranked as the 15th most famous sportsperson in the world by ESPN.

By The42 Team Wednesday 23 May 2018, 11:58 PM
1 hour ago 997 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4031153
Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy.
Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy.
Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy.

FORMER WORLD NUMBER one Rory McIlroy insists it was never his intention to become world famous as his profile hinders his private life.

The four-time major champion was again included in ESPN’s ranking of the world’s most famous sports stars this week, ranking 15th – ahead of the likes of UFC star Conor McGregor, ex-Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

But McIlroy claims golf has always been his focus and some aspects of his unintentional fame can be frustrating.

“I dreamed of being a great golfer – I never dreamed of all this other stuff,” said McIlroy, who missed the cut at The Players Championship.

“I feel very privileged that I’m in the position that I’m in, but I just try to live my life the way I normally would. I never wanted to be famous. I wanted to be known for my golf and that was it.

“Everyone knows what you do 24 hours of the day. You can’t really get away from it too much.

“That’s why I’ve tried to withdraw from social media and keep my life more private. As time has gone on, I’ve started to value that part of my life more.”

McIlroy won consecutive majors in 2014 but has failed to win another since, with the Northern Irishman hoping for another “spark” at this week’s BMW PGA Championship.

“It did snowball from when I won here [in 2014] and I’d love to be able to do something like that again,” McIlroy said. “I’ve got a busy summer coming up.

“There’s a lot of big tournaments to play in: I have still got three major championships and the Ryder Cup and everything else. Maybe this could be the spark that gets that all going again.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

17 World Cup winners among 28 professional contracts for New Zealand women>

‘The only time the Wicklow players would have met or seen the Dublin players is on TV’>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
ARSENAL
3 things new boss Unai Emery needs to fix at Arsenal
3 things new boss Unai Emery needs to fix at Arsenal
Arsenal announce ex-PSG boss Emery as their new head coach
Unai Emery now reported to be 'unanimous choice' as next Arsenal manager
FOOTBALL
'He's made a huge mistake!' - Deschamps criticises PSG star for France snub
'He's made a huge mistake!' - Deschamps criticises PSG star for France snub
Benitez hopes reported Liverpool target Lascelles stays at Newcastle
'Pogba is a player I want to play with, to be honest, just to teach him some things'
LEINSTER
Analysis: Conan's Lowe-assisted try shows Leinster at their basic best
Analysis: Conan's Lowe-assisted try shows Leinster at their basic best
'We want him to stay' - Leinster still hoping Carbery remains amidst Munster interest
Leinster hopeful on Sexton, Leavy and Nacewa but Henshaw is doubtful
PREMIER LEAGUE
Iâve got a biological age of 23, claims Ronaldo
I’ve got a biological age of 23, claims Ronaldo
Ex-Man United striker Falcao hit with €9 million fine and suspended prison sentence
Manchester United named most valuable football team

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie