  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 9 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I didn't get the result I wanted' - Masters disappointment fueling McIlroy's desire

Rory McIlroy is confident his game is in good shape ahead of the Players Championship.

By The42 Team Wednesday 9 May 2018, 7:59 PM
5 minutes ago 29 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4003005
Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy.
Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy.
Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy.

RORY MCILROY SAYS his Masters disappointment is fueling his motivation for success for the rest of the season.

The 29-year-old headed into the final round at Augusta trailing eventual winner Patrick Reed by three strokes and was considered by many as the favourite to win a first green jacket.

However, McIlroy endured a difficult final round, carding a two-over-par 74 to finish six shots off the pace as the likes of Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth took up the challenge to maiden major winner Reed.

McIlroy played for the first time since Augusta at the Wells Fargo Championship last weekend and placed 16th, but the four-time major champion believes upon reflection his game is in decent nick.

“No, it is [a fuel for motivation] for sure,” he told a news conference ahead of the Players Championship, golf’s unofficial ‘fifth major’.

“As soon as the Masters went and I had a week to reflect it was all positive. I’m playing well, my game is in good shape.

“I’ve got this event which I’ve never won, I’d love to put this on my CV. We’ve got the other three majors and everything else to play for, we’re not even halfway through the season.

The Masters - Final Round McIlroy congratulates Patrick Reed. Source: David Cannon

“It was disappointing. I didn’t get the result I wanted but I took a lot of positives from it. I didn’t have my best stuff at Augusta, but I was still able to play my way into the final group and contend.

“It gives you motivation. All I want to do is give myself chances.

“Sometimes I haven’t given myself time to reflect on the good things either. You go through a season and you’ve had a lot of success, but as a golfer you’re always looking ahead to the next tournament.

“You might win on a Sunday night, but already you’re looking ahead. That’s the beauty of golf as well – there’s always another chance.

“You have to appreciate the good times and learn from the tough, both ways you have to reflect and keep working.

“I put myself in the final group of the first major of the year and it didn’t quite work out, but if I can put myself in the final group of some other events coming up then I’ll have some recent experience and hopefully I’ll deal with it a bit better.”

McIlroy has yet to win at the iconic TPC Sawgrass and the 29-year-old concedes it was a course that he took a while to get a feel for.

“This is my ninth time here, so I’m not a spring chicken anymore,” he added. “I’ve got a few years under my belt – and it took me a few years to figure it out – but I’ve had a few top-10s here.

“I haven’t been quite right in contention, but I’ve been close enough. I think it is about time I stepped up and give myself a chance on Sunday.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

After 117 caps, John O’Shea confirms imminent retirement from international football

Irish world champion Ryan Burnett confirmed to enter World Boxing Super Series

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
âIf you strip it all back in rugby, itâs who hits who the hardestâ
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
FOOTBALL
Man United 'very positive' Ferguson will recover - Mourinho
Man United 'very positive' Ferguson will recover - Mourinho
PSG invite losing captain to lift Coupe de France trophy after clinching the treble
Atletico Madrid 'fed up' with Barcelona over 'inappropriate' pursuit of Griezmann
LEINSTER
Lingering concern over McGrath could change Leinster selection picture
Lingering concern over McGrath could change Leinster selection picture
Lowe set to return for Leinster for Champions Cup final in Bilbao
Irish centre Brendan Macken to leave Wasps at end of season
HURLING
'He needs to be his own person at the end of the day. His name shouldnât come into it in an ideal world'
'He needs to be his own person at the end of the day. His name shouldn’t come into it in an ideal world'
'We would have preferred a better league campaign': Galway still searching for their best form
Limerick rain down the goals to begin All-Ireland U21 title defence with heavy win against 14-man Clare
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Not planning to return any time soon' - Southampton give hotel one-star review after late cancellation
'Not planning to return any time soon' - Southampton give hotel one-star review after late cancellation
'I hate him, that b******! He's such a difficult player to play against'
West Brom's relegation sealed as Southampton boost survival hopes in six-pointer

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie