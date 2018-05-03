Hat-trick hunting McIlroy off to a solid start at Quail Hollow

RORY MCILROY GOT off to a promising start as he bids to celebrate his birthday with a Quail Hollow hat-trick.

McIlroy, who turns 29 on Friday, shot an opening round of 68 at the North Carolina venue, where he won in 2010 and 2015.

His three-under par score was among the best of Thursday’s early starters at the Wells Fargo Championship, leaving him just one shot off the clubhouse lead shared by Peter Malnati and Tyrrell Hatton.

McIlroy got off to a perfect start with a birdie on his opening hole. the par-five 10th, before rolling in birdies at the 12th and 15th.

A wayward drive on 18 found the water hazard that runs along the left of the fairway, but the world number seven managed to escape with just a single dropped shot to hit the turn in two-under.

He birdied the second but gave the shot back when he missed an eight-footer for par on the sixth, before finishing with a flourish, chipping to within two feet of the seventh hole and rolling in a short birdie putt before parring his way home.

There was disappointment for Shane Lowry who had five bogeys in total as he struggled around in three-over par, leaving him in danger of missing the weekend cut.

Graeme McDowell and Seamus Power are among the late starters in Charlotte.

