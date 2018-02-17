  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 18 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I've got a headache after all that' - McIlroy frustrated by added scrutiny of playing with Woods

Tiger Woods missed the cut in his second PGA Tour outing of 2018 and Rory McIlroy believes his treatment by fans may be partly to blame.

By The42 Team Saturday 17 Feb 2018, 2:36 PM
11 hours ago 7,468 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3857475
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy at the Genesis Open
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy at the Genesis Open
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy at the Genesis Open

RORY MCILROY BELIEVES Tiger Woods may have missed the cut at the Genesis Open partly due to the added strain of having to persist with extra attention from fans at the course.

Woods failed to make the weekend at the Riviera Country Club after shooting a 76 during Friday’s second round, leaving him on six over through two rounds.

The 42-year-old was competing in just his second PGA Tour event in a year after undergoing back surgery.

McIlroy played alongside Woods at the Riviera Country Club and heads into the weekend at two under, five shots off the lead, but seemed glad to be leaving his idol behind, due to the added scrutiny on both of them.

“It might always have been like this, like the whole Tiger mania and these dudes, but I swear, playing in front of all that, he gives up half a shot a day on the field,” McIlroy said.

“It’s two shots a tournament he has to give because of all that that goes on around. So, whether that calms down the more he plays and it doesn’t become such a novelty that he’s back out playing again, I don’t know…

“But it’s tiring. I need a couple Advil. I’ve got a headache after all that.”

GOLF 2018: Genesis Open FEB 15 McIlroy talks with Woods during the first round of the Genesis Open. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

McIlroy continued: “You’ve got a six-foot putt and they’ll shout, ‘It doesn’t break as much as you think’, just stuff like that – stuff they don’t have to say.

“Whoever is teeing off at 8:30 in the morning doesn’t get that and can just go about his business and do his thing. That’s tough. Tiger has to deal with that every single time he goes out to play.”

Woods admitted that the extra attention has likely hampered him throughout his career.

He said: “It’s cost me a lot of shots over the years. And it’s been a lot because all it takes is one shot on a Thursday and you lose the tournament by a shot on Sunday.

“What people don’t realise, it’s not just something that happens on Sunday afternoon – this is cumulative and it’s par for the course. But I’ve dealt with it for a very long time.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Graeme McDowell tied for the lead at Riviera while Tiger Woods misses cut

‘It’s got bad juju’ – Johnson not returning to same Augusta house

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Ireland international Meyler misses penalty as Chelsea reach FA Cup quarter-finals
Four West Brom players apologise after allegedly stealing a taxi in Barcelona and driving it to McDonald's
FOOTBALL
Lukaku powers United into FA Cup quarters after VAR controversy
Lukaku powers United into FA Cup quarters after VAR controversy
Chris Hughton's Brighton reach quarter-finals as they see off Coventry at home
Rondon stunner in vain as Baggies drop out of FA Cup following taxi debacle
LEINSTER
'It's really positive for their development': Cullen and Lowe praise Leinster's young guns
'It's really positive for their development': Cullen and Lowe praise Leinster's young guns
McGrath's knee injury may leave Leinster facing Champions Cup headache
Lowe-inspired Leinster battle hard to see off Pro14 rivals Scarlets
SIX NATIONS
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
'You heard the likes of Darce and Drico talking about it when you were in your mid-20s'
'Some of the drugs seemed to be making no difference. It was as bad a break as I've seen'
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Dennehy header hands Limerick the perfect start in Sligo
Dennehy header hands Limerick the perfect start in Sligo
'We wanted to send our supporters home happy after getting the bragging rights in the derby'
Caulfield says Cummins aggrieved by red card that rules him out of Munster derby

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie