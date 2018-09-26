THERE HAS NEVER been more than a converted try between Munster and Ulster in their last nine league meetings so Rory Scannell knows they can’t look beyond this weekend as they try to steady the ship after two bad away defeats.

Leinster and then Exeter Chiefs are fast coming down the tracks but the 24-year old stressed that their sole focus is Ulster in Thomond Park on Saturday as they try to bounce back from a demoralising 37-13 loss away to Cardiff Blues.

“It’s quite a tough block but after the game on Friday night we’re not looking too far past Ulster, they are the only unbeaten team in the league this season.

“They had a draw at the weekend and they won their first three games so we can’t afford to look too far past Saturday.

“The coaches might be doing a bit on the other teams but for us as players in the squad we are concentrating solely on getting a good performance and hopefully a win on Saturday,” he said.

The centre, who brought his Munster tally to 100 points when he scored a try against the Cheetahs on the opening day of the season, said morale has not been impacted by the heavy loss in Cardiff.

“No, I don’t think the confidence is down. We know what we are capable of winning performances and we’re not really worried about that it’s disappointing to lose two of our first four games.

“We’re pretty confident we can go out this week and put in a good performance so we’re not getting too down on ourselves this early in the season and we have quite a big challenge ahead of us on Saturday and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

And Scanell expects next Saturday’s clash at Thomond Park to be another close affair.

“They have made quite a few good signings. You could almost say Marcell Coetzee is a new signing, he’s really playing well at the moment since he’s come back from injury.

“Billy Burns and John Cooney are also great signings so they have threats all over the park. Jordi Murphy is coming back into the side as well so we have a tough task at the weekend,” he added.

Scannell has chalked up 84 appearances for Munster and the three-times capped international is happy enough with his performances so far this season.

“Personally it’s going quite well I have three games under my belt but obviously it would be better if we got a few wins as well but personally I’m looking to build on it each week and hopefully I will get a chance to do it again this week.”

Matches between Munster and Ulster have been close in recent years. Two of their last nine meetings have ended in draws, two more were decided by one point and three of them by two points.

