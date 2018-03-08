4 changes to Roscommon team for Sunday's trip to face Clare in Division 2

ROSCOMMON HAVE MADE four changes for Sundayâ€™s trip to Ennis to face Clare as they look to maintain their promotion bid from Division 2.

Manager Kevin McStay saw his charges run out 12-point victors over Louth last time out as they bounced back from a five-point defeat to Down.

John McManus comes in to side at full-back for the game at Cusack Park, there is a new midfield partnership of Tadhg Oâ€™Rourke and Cathal Compton while Donie Smith is named to start at corner-forward.

Ross Timothy, Enda Smith, Conor Daly and Cathal Cregg are the players to make way.

Throw-in on Sunday afternoon is 2pm.

Roscommon

1. James Featherston (Roscommon Gaels)

2. Seanie McDermott (Western Gaels)

3. John McManus (Roscommon Gaels)

4. Peter Domican (St Brigidâ€™s)

5. Ronan Daly (Padraig Pearses)

6. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)

7. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)

8. Tadhg Oâ€™Rourke (Tulsk)

9. Cathal Compton (Strokestown)

10. CiarÃ¡n Murtagh (St Faithleachâ€™s)

11. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)

12. Conor Devaney (Kilbride â€“ captain)

13. Donie Smith (Boyle)

14. Ciaran Lennon (Clann na nGael)

15.Â Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleachâ€™s)

Subs

16. Colm Lavin (Ã‰ire Ã“g)

17. Brian StackÂ (St Brigidâ€™s)

18. Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels)

19. ConorÂ Daly (Padraig Pearses)

20. Enda Smith (Boyle)

21. Fergal Lennon (Clann na nGael)

22. Fintan Cregg (Elphin)

23. Ian Kilbride (St Brigidâ€™s)

24. Shane Killoran (Elphin)

