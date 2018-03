4 changes to Roscommon team for Sunday's trip to face Clare in Division 2

ROSCOMMON HAVE MADE four changes for Sunday’s trip to Ennis to face Clare as they look to maintain their promotion bid from Division 2.

Manager Kevin McStay saw his charges run out 12-point victors over Louth last time out as they bounced back from a five-point defeat to Down.

John McManus comes in to side at full-back for the game at Cusack Park, there is a new midfield partnership of Tadhg O’Rourke and Cathal Compton while Donie Smith is named to start at corner-forward.

Ross Timothy, Enda Smith, Conor Daly and Cathal Cregg are the players to make way.

Throw-in on Sunday afternoon is 2pm.

Roscommon

1. James Featherston (Roscommon Gaels)

2. Seanie McDermott (Western Gaels)

3. John McManus (Roscommon Gaels)

4. Peter Domican (St Brigid’s)

5. Ronan Daly (Padraig Pearses)

6. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)

7. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)

8. Tadhg O’Rourke (Tulsk)

9. Cathal Compton (Strokestown)

10. Ciarán Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)

11. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)

12. Conor Devaney (Kilbride – captain)

13. Donie Smith (Boyle)

14. Ciaran Lennon (Clann na nGael)

15. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)

Subs

16. Colm Lavin (Éire Óg)

17. Brian Stack (St Brigid’s)

18. Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels)

19. Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses)

20. Enda Smith (Boyle)

21. Fergal Lennon (Clann na nGael)

22. Fintan Cregg (Elphin)

23. Ian Kilbride (St Brigid’s)

24. Shane Killoran (Elphin)

