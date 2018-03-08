4 changes to Roscommon team for Sunday's trip to face Clare in Division 2

ROSCOMMON HAVE MADE four changes for Sundayâ€™s trip to Ennis to face Clare as they look to maintain their promotion bid from Division 2.
Manager Kevin McStay saw his charges run out 12-point victors over Louth last time out as they bounced back from a five-point defeat to Down.
John McManus comes in to side at full-back for the game at Cusack Park, there is a new midfield partnership of Tadhg Oâ€™Rourke and Cathal Compton while Donie Smith is named to start at corner-forward.
Ross Timothy, Enda Smith, Conor Daly and Cathal Cregg are the players to make way.
Throw-in on Sunday afternoon is 2pm.
Roscommon
1. James Featherston (Roscommon Gaels)
2. Seanie McDermott (Western Gaels)
3. John McManus (Roscommon Gaels)
4. Peter Domican (St Brigidâ€™s)
5. Ronan Daly (Padraig Pearses)
6. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)
7. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)
8. Tadhg Oâ€™Rourke (Tulsk)
9. Cathal Compton (Strokestown)
10. CiarÃ¡n Murtagh (St Faithleachâ€™s)
11. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)
12. Conor Devaney (Kilbride â€“ captain)
13. Donie Smith (Boyle)
14. Ciaran Lennon (Clann na nGael)
15.Â Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleachâ€™s)
Subs
16. Colm Lavin (Ã‰ire Ã“g)
17. Brian StackÂ (St Brigidâ€™s)
18. Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels)
19. ConorÂ Daly (Padraig Pearses)
20. Enda Smith (Boyle)
21. Fergal Lennon (Clann na nGael)
22. Fintan Cregg (Elphin)
23. Ian Kilbride (St Brigidâ€™s)
24. Shane Killoran (Elphin)
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
Corofin forward cleared for football decider after red card but Na Piarsaigh duo banned for hurling final
Final four! Cork, Kilkenny, Galway and Limerick vying for league final spots
COMMENTS (3)