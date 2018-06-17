The Rossies and Galway meet for the third straight year in the Connacht decider. Follow every kick in our minute-by-minute liveblog.
HALF TIME: Roscommon 1-5 Galway 0-5
It’s the holders who’ll be happiest as the sides head off at half time. Galway have given Roscommon too much room to play, and Kevin McStay’s men have taken advantage.
Still, only three points in it…
35 mins — Roscommon 1-5 Galway 0-5: Shane Walsh curls over a free to bring Galway back to within three points, but they’ve comfortably been second best in this first half. We’re into the first of two additional minutes.
34 mins – Eamonn Brannigan kicks Galway’s latest wide. Damien Comer is not impressed that these balls aren’t coming into him on the edge of the square, and he lets his team-mate know.
29 mins — Roscommon 1-5 Galway 0-4: Enda Smith has been magnificent for the Rossies so far in this opening half, and he plucks Colm Lavin’s kickout cleanly from the sky to launch the latest attack. Again, it’s Diarmuid Murtagh who has the time and space to kick his point.
28 mins – Damien Comer fetches a high ball and looks to wreak havoc. He’s under pressure — and there’s definite claims for a free as Niall McInerney has enough of a tug on his shoulder to put him off his shot — but the ball spins off his boot and harmlessly across the goal.
26 mins — Roscommon 1-4 Galway 0-4: Better from Galway and it’s Ian Burke again who draws them back to within three points. A reminder that Galway have the breeze in this half, but it’s Roscommon who have done the lion’s share of meaningful attacking.
23 mins — Roscommon 1-4 Galway 0-3: Roscommon’s defence switches off for a moment, and Ian Burke punishes them with a quick score.
22 mins — GOAL FOR ROSCOMMON! Roscommon 1-4 Galway 0-2 (C Murtagh)
Brilliant individual work by Ciarain Murtagh — Roscommon have found a little bit of joy by attacking down the left side and that’s exactly what leads to the game’s opening goal. Murtagh skips around Barry McHugh and makes a beeline for goal before putting the head down and blasting past Lavelle.
Galway haven’t gotten to grips with the Roscommon attack at all…
19 mins — Roscommon 0-4 Galway 0-2: Sloppy from Roscommon goalkeeper Colm Lavin who puts John McManus under pressure with his pass. Shane Walsh taps it away from the Rossie wing-back, steals possession, and makes an angle before pointing. He’s been Galway’s most lively threat by a distance so far.
18 mins – Another chance for Barry McHugh with a free from the 45m line on an angle. Again, he has the distance, but this time it’s wide on the far side.
17 mins — Roscommon 0-4 Galway 0-1: Galway turn the ball over easily as Damien Comer kicks away possession, and Roscommon make them pay. It’s a great ball from Enda Smith, who draws Donie Smith on a nice line away from goal and from his marker Sean Andy Ó Ceallaigh. If Smith doesn’t slip, there’s a definite goal chance, but he regains his composure and takes his point.
15 mins – Half-chance for Galway, and maybe if you gave Shane Walsh that moment again, he’d choose to take his point rather than having a go for goal. Good running football by Galway creates the chance but Walsh is under pressure as he gets the shot away. It’s straight at Colm Lavin who deals with it easily.
14 mins — Roscommon 0-3 Galway 0-1: Diarmuid Murtagh points an easy free and Roscommon move into a two-point lead.
13 mins — Roscommon 0-2 Galway 0-1: Galway appear happy enough to sit off Roscommon and not put them under too much pressure, which is a curious tactic to say the least. It’s Roscommon who are playing more of the football here as Enda Smith pops a short hand pass to Diarmuid Murtagh and he points.
10 mins — Roscommon 0-1 Galway 0-1: That’s more like it from Galway – and it’s a super score from Shane Walsh on the run to open their account. He takes a single solo and barely breaks his stride before splitting the posts.
9 mins – Barry McHugh tries a free from distance in the hope that the breeze will help it over the bar. It has the legs but not the accuracy and falls wide again for Galway.
7 mins — Roscommon 0-1 Galway 0-0: And after seven minutes, the Rossies get us up and running. The Galway defence is split by a pass from midfield, Diarmuid Murtagh gets out in front of Declan Kyne, and he turns and points.
6 mins – Tricky angle for Conor Devaney but he backs himself and takes the shot on from wide left. It curls across the front of the Galway goal and drops wide on the far side. Still waiting for our first score.
4 mins – Galway come down for their first attack but it’s left and wide by Eamonn Brannigan.
3 mins – Enda Smith curls in a shot which the Roscommon fans on the terrace behind the Galway goal are willing over the bar. It drops short into the square where Galway keeper Ruairi Lavelle has to get up between his own defender Declan Kyne and Diarmuid Murtagh to clear the danger. Well played.
2 mins – Relatively straightforward free for Ciarain Murtagh after a foul on Enda Smith. Whether it’s some early nerves, or a bit of breeze, Murtagh pulls it left and wide when he really should have pointed.
THROW IN: David Coldrick gets us underway. Galway will have that breeze at their backs in the first half.
The brollies are up on the Hyde Park terrace, and there appears to be a bit of a breeze as well. The teams have finished the parade, and we’re just about ready to go.
TEAM NEWS: Roscommon are unchanged from their semi-final win over Leitrim. Here’s their named XV.
Roscommon
1. Colm Lavin (Éire Óg)
2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)
3. Peter Domican (St Brigid’s)
4. Niall McInerney (St Brigid’s)
5. John McManus (Roscommon Gaels)
6. Fintan Cregg (Elphin)
7. Brian Stack (St Brigid’s)
8. Cathal Compton (Strokestown)
9. Tadgh O Rourke (Tulsk)
10. Ciarain Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)
11. Enda Smith (Boyle)
12. Conor Devaney (Kilbride – captain)
13. Donie Smith (Boyle)
14. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)
15. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)
TEAM NEWS: Time to check in on the starting line-ups as we near throw-in time at a packed Dr Hyde Park. Here’s the Galway team as named earlier this week.
Galway
1. Ruairí Lavelle (Salthill/Knocknacarra)
2. Declan Kyne (Clonbur)
3. Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Naomh Ánna, Leitir Mór)
4. David Wynne (Moycullen)
5. Cathal Sweeney (Killanin)
6. Gareth Bradshaw (Moycullen)
7. Seán Kelly (Moycullen)
8. Paul Conroy (St James)
9. Thomas Flynn (Athenry)
10. Eamonn Brannigan (St Michael’s)
11. Barry McHugh (Mountbellew/Moylough)
12. Johnny Heaney (Killanin)
13. Ian Burke (Corofin)
14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown – captain)
15. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)
Good afternoon and welcome to The42‘s live minute-by-minute coverage of the Connacht senior football final.
Roscommon and Galway have been familiar foes in this decider in recent years, sharing the spoils with Galway taking the 2016 title after a replay only for Roscommon to get their revenge in Pearse Stadium 12 months ago.
Who will come out on top today to lift the JJ Nestor top and, historically, become the first-ever team to book their place in the All-Ireland SFC Super 8s?
