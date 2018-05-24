This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
5 changes to Roscommon team for Connacht opener against Leitrim from league final success

Kevin McStay has named 12 of last year’s Connacht final winning side for the game with Leitrim.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 24 May 2018, 1:47 PM
1 hour ago 1,202 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3866055
Roscommon players celebrating their Division 2 league final win over Cavan.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

ROSCOMMON BOSS KEVIN McStay has made five changes for Saturday’s Connacht opener from the team that claimed Division 2 league final success in April in Croke Park.

Goalkeeper Colm Lavin comes into the side while Niall McInerney and John McManus are introduced in defence for the provincial semi-final against Leitrim.

The attacking additions are Enda Smith and Fintan Cregg with captain Conor Devaney making a positional switch to wing-back.

Injury rules out Ultan Harney and Ciaran Lennon, who both started the league decider win over Cavan, with Niall Daly, a substitute in that game, also sidelined due to injury.

James Featherstone, Fergal Lennon and Conor Daly are the other players to make way from the league final.

Roscommon field 12 of the team that started when they stunned Galway in last year’s Connacht final. Peter Domican, Cathal Compton and Donie Smith are the new players in the starting fifteen from the game.

Domican, an All-Ireland club winner with St Brigid’s in 2013, will feature for the first time in championship for Roscommon since 2012 after living in Dubai for the last few years.

Peter Domican Peter Domican is back in action for Roscommon on Saturday. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Throw-in at Páirc Sean MacDiarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday is 5.30pm.

Roscommon

1. Colm Lavin (Éire Óg)

2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)
3. Peter Domican (St Brigid’s)
4. Niall McInerney (St Brigid’s)

5. John McManus (Roscommon Gaels)
6. Brian Stack (St Brigid’s)
7. Conor Devaney (Kilbride – captain)

8. Cathal Compton (Strokestown)
9. Tadgh O Rourke (Tulsk)

10. Enda Smith (Boyle)
11. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)
12. Fintan Cregg (Elphin)

13. Donie Smith (Boyle)
14. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)
15. Ciaran Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)

Subs

16. James Featherstone (Roscommon Gaels)
17. Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels)
18. Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses)
19. Finbar Cregg (Western Gaels)
20. Gary Patterson (Michael Glavey’s)
21. Ian Kilbride (St Brigid’s)
22. Padraig Kelly (St Brigid’s)
23. Ronan Stack (St Brigid’s)
24. Ross Timothy (St Croan’s)
25. Sean McDermott (Western Gaels)
26. Shane Killoran (Elphin)

