Roscommon beat Leitrim to close in on back-to-back Connacht titles

Updated at 20.52

Roscommon 0-24

Leitrim 0-10

John Fallon reports from Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada

ROSCOMMON TOOK A huge step towards their first back-to-back Connacht titles for 27 years as Diarmuid Murtagh and Cathal Cregg led them into a provincial final against either Sligo or Galway — their third appearance in the final in a row.

Leitrim failed to score for 40 minutes and that barren spell saw Roscommon kick 11 unanswered points, while their 12 different scorers from open play and their steely performance at the back denied Leitrim a second championship win of the summer.

Playing with a strong wind at their backs the defending champions would have been thrilled to go in 0-9 to 0-2 to the good at the interval, but the home side will no doubt have been dismayed that they failed to build on a decent start at Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

Keith Beirne kicked the first score of the game, but after four minutes Jack Heslin was denied by a smart save on the Roscommon line, which would have give Benny Guckian’s side a significant lift.

Instead of leading by four points, Leitrim soon found themselves in arrears as Diarmuid Murtagh twice pointed for his side, and although Beirne responded with a free to level matters, Leitrim failed to score again for the rest of the half and Roscommon surged clear.

Leitrim attempted to shake things up in the forward line by moving Donal Wrynn into the full-forward line, but nevertheless, the Roscommon dominance continued in the early minutes of the second-half.

Conor Devaney, Donie Smith and Niall Kilroy kicked their first points of the game, before Leitrim finally ended their shocking run when substitute Darragh Rooney pointed four minutes after his introduction. There was also an early impact from another sub Ryan O’Rourke — both players had originally been named to start but were withdrawn before the start — but his point only put 11 points between the sides.

But Roscommon too had power hitters to arrive, and Cregg landed four from play, while Shane Killoran also split the posts to secure the win.

Scorers for Roscommon: Diarmuid Murtagh 0-5 (2f), Cathal Cregg 0-4, Ciaráin Murtagh 0-3 (0-1f) Dónal Smith 0-2, Enda Smith 0-2, Conor Devaney 0-1, Cathal Compton 0-1, Niall Kilroy 0-1, Fintan Cregg 0-1, Brian Stack 0-1, Shane Killoran 0-1, John McManus 0-1, Tadhg O’Rourke 0-1.

Scorers for Leitrim: Damien Moran 0-3, Darragh Rooney 0-2, Keith Beirne 0-2 (1f), Ryan O’Rourke 0-1, Emlyn Mulligan 0-1 (’45), Shane Quinn 0-1.

Roscommon

1. Colm Lavin (Éire Óg)

2. David Murray (Pádraig Pearses)

3. Peter Domican (St Brigid’s)

4. Niall McInerney (St Brigid’s)

5. John McManus (Roscommon Gaels)

12. Fintan Cregg (Elphin)

6. Brian Stack (St Brigid’s)

8. Cathal Compton (Strokestown)

9. Tadhg O’Rourke (Tulsk)

10. Enda Smith (Boyle)

11. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)

7. Conor Devaney (Kilbride)

13. Dónal Smith (Boyle)

14. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)

15. Ciaráin Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)

Subs:

17. Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels) for Ciaráin Murtagh (52)

18. Conor Daly (Pádraig Pearses) for Enda Smith (52)

26. Shane Killoran (Elphin) for Brian Stack (59)

23. Ronan Stack (St Brigid’s) for Kilroy (59)

19. Finbar Cregg (Western Gaels) for Dónal Smith (61)

22. Pádraig Kelly (St Brigid’s) for Compton (66)

Leitrim

1. Diarmuid McKiernan (Allen Gaels)

18. Alan Armstrong (Mohill)

2. Paddy Maguire (St Brigid’s, Dublin)

3. Michael McWeeney (St Mary’s Kiltoghert)

17. Noel Plunkett (Aughawillian)

7. Shane Quinn (Mohill)

5. James Rooney (Glencar/Manorhamilton)

8. Mark Plunkett (Aughawillian)

9. Dean McGovern (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s)

10. Jack Heslin (Gortletteragh)

11. Emlyn Mulligan (Melvin Gaels)

15. Brendan Gallagher (Lucan Sarsfields)

20. Aidan Flynn (Leitrim Gaels)

14. Keith Beirne (Mohill)

6. Dónal Wrynn (Fenagh)

Subs:

12. Ryan O’Rourke (Fenagh) for Heslin (half time)

13. Darragh Rooney (Melvin Gaels) for Beirne (43)

23. Damien Moran (Bornacoola) for Mark Plunkett (52)

4. Oisín Madden (Mohill) for Gallagher (52)

21. Eoin Ward (Carrigallen) for James Rooney (68)

19. Domhnall Flynn (Mohill) for Aidan Flynn (70)

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)

