Former players to have role in picking new Roscommon boss after McStay departure

TWO FORMER ROSCOMMON footballers will be involved in the process to select a new manager to lead the county in 2019 after Kevin McStay’s departure last week.

Roscommon are on the hunt for a new football manager. Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

After three years in the role, McStay announced his resignation and his decision to retire from inter-county management.

The committee to find a new manager has been formed and will consist of county chairman Seamus Sweeney, county secretary Brian Carroll, county treasurer David O’Connor, former Roscommon captain Niall Carty and former Roscommon footballer Ciaran Heneghan.

Carty captained Roscommon to win the Division 3 league title in 2014 and the Division 2 league crown in 2015. Padraig Pearses defender Carty retired in November 2016 from senior inter-county duty, a decade after winning an All-Ireland minor medal with Roscommon.

Niall Carty lifts the Division 2 league trophy after Roscommon's victory in 2015.

Heneghan was part of the Roscommon side that contested the 1998 Connacht senior football final and has been involved in underage coaching in recent years in the county.

Ciaran Heneghan in action in the 1998 Connacht final for Roscommon against Galway. Source: Keith Heneghan/INPHO

Clubs have invited to submit nominations for the the position if they wish, with a deadline of 5pm on Friday 14 September imposed.

The committee has also been given the authority to add an additional member if required and approach any suitable candidates themselves.

Roscommon exited this year’s championship race at the Super 8s stages after losses to Tyrone, Donegal and Dublin. They will compete in Division 1 of the league in 2019 after claiming promotion last spring.

