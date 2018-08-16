Cork City must overcome a 2-0 deficit tonight in Norway, where kick-off is at 7.45pm Irish time.
The thoughts of Cork City manager John Caulfield ahead of tonight’s game:
We feel we can create chances in the second leg. At 2-0 down it’s a very difficult challenge for us, but our gameplan is about trying to get the first goal. If we can get the first goal out here then the game is back on. If that happens then we can look to put them on the back-foot. That’s easier said than done but the mood in the squad is good and we feel we have prepared well.
Here’s how the first leg played out last week in Cork…
Highlights of Cork City's 2-0 defeat to Rosenborg in the Europa League 1st leg clash in Turner's Cross last Thursday pic.twitter.com/f2oiTyOE51— Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) August 13, 2018
The winners of this tie will advance to a tie against Macedonian champions KF Shkëndija in the play-off round. There, a place in the group stages of the Europa League will be up for grabs.
The officials tonight are from Denmark, led by referee Mads-Kristoffer Kristoffersen.
Just the one change for Rosenborg from the team that won 2-0 at Turner’s Cross last week thanks to Jonathan Levi’s brace.
Even Hovland is replaced in the centre of defence by Besim Serbecic.
ROSENBORG: André Hansen; Vegar Hedenstad, Besim Serbecic, Tore Reginiussen, Birger Meling; Marius Lundemo, Anders Trondsen; Jonathan Levi, Mike Jensen, Nicklas Bendtner; Alexander Søderlund.
Subs: Arild Østbø, Anders Konradsen, Even Hovland, Alex Gersbach, Erlend Dahl Reitan, Pål André Helland, Erik Botheim.
Kick-off in Trondheim is less than half an hour away.
Warm up underway here in the Lerkendal Stadium. #CityInEurope pic.twitter.com/LNzQvLCxdN— Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) August 16, 2018
On the team news front, the big news for Cork City is that leading goalscorer Graham Cummins misses out through injury.
Manager John Caulfield has made two changes in personnel from the first leg at Turner’s Cross seven days ago. Gearoid Morrissey and Kieran Sadlier replace Cummins and Barry McNamee.
Morrissey will slot in beside captain Conor McCormack in midfield. Keohane will switch from the middle to the right-wing instead of McNamee. Sadlier will start on the left-wing, Karl Sheppard moving from his wide role to lead the attack as the lone striker.
CORK CITY: Mark McNulty; Steven Beattie, Damien Delaney, Sean McLoughlin, Shane Griffin; Conor McCormack, Gearoid Morrissey; Jimmy Keohane, Garry Buckley, Kieran Sadlier; Karl Sheppard.
Subs: Peter Cherrie, Johnny Dunleavy, Aaron Barry, Shane Daly-Bütz, Barry McNamee, Josh O’Hanlon, Ronan Coughlan.
Good evening, folks. Welcome to our liveblog of tonight’s Europa League third qualifying round second leg between Rosenborg and Cork City.
Kick-off at Lerkendal Stadion is at 7.45pm Irish time. We’ll keep you updated all the way as City aim to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg.
