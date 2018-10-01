This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 1 October, 2018
Former Man United striker Rossi escapes drugs ban

Rossi is free to sign for a new club after he was told he would not serve a drugs ban.

By The42 Team Monday 1 Oct 2018, 8:50 PM
1 hour ago 2,324 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4263590
Giuseppe Rossi was last with Genoa.
Image: Getty Images
Giuseppe Rossi was last with Genoa.
Giuseppe Rossi was last with Genoa.
Image: Getty Images

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED and Italy striker Giuseppe Rossi has spoken of his relief at avoiding being hit with a drugs ban.

Rossi, who is currently without a club, reportedly gave a positive test for dorzolamide, an anti-glaucoma agent found in eye drops, after Genoa’s 1-0 Serie A defeat to Benevento in May.

It was reported Rossi could be banned for a year, with his case handled by Italy’s anti-doping agency, Nado Italia.

But at Monday’s hearing the 31-year-old avoided a suspension, meaning he is free to sign for a new team and return to the pitch.

“We don’t understand how this substance ended up among Rossi’s foods,” said Rossi’s lawyer Sergio Puglisi Maraja. ”There was no intentionality – the line of good faith and consistency prevailed.”

And Rossi, whose former clubs include Fiorentina, Villarreal and Celta Vigo, posted on social media of his joy at not being given a ban from football.

“A nightmare of four months is over!” Rossi wrote on Twitter. ”I only want to think about football and keep doing what I love more than anything else!”

Rossi left Genoa at the end of the 2017-18 season, during which he only managed to score one Serie A goal in nine appearances.

He has won 30 caps for Italy, scoring seven goals, but has not played for his country since a friendly against Republic of Ireland in 2014.

