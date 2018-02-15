'Embarrassing' - Keane has a pop at Liverpool and Spurs for lack of trophies

BOTH LIVERPOOL AND Tottenham are well-placed to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after this week’s last-16 first legs.

While the Reds have effectively ended their tie by running out 5-0 winners over Porto, Spurs came away from Turin with an encouraging 2-2 draw against last season’s beaten finalists Juventus.

However, speaking on ITV’s highlights programme last night, Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane criticised the two Premier League clubs for their lack of silverware in recent years, given their resources.

2005 Champions League winners Liverpool have just the 2012 League Cup to their name over the past decade and, similarly, Tottenham lifted it in 2008.

“For clubs the size of Liverpool and Tottenham, one trophy in ten years is pretty embarrassing,” said Keane.

I know the Champions League has taken over now and, particularly the money behind it, but to be successful at the clubs you just mentioned it is about getting your hands on trophies — absolutely.

He added: “Liverpool and Spurs should be able to compete in the Champions League, or certainly qualify, and win an FA Cup or a League Cup — that’s what we’re talking about.

“Now the game has changed because going back to years ago when we played you had to win the league to get in the Champions League.

“We’re looking at five English teams in it this year, but these clubs with these squads should be able to compete in the Champions League. In terms of getting to the knockout stages, it’s very difficult to win it, but to then win an FA Cup or a League Cup. That should go hand-in-hand.”

