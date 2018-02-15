  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'Embarrassing' - Keane has a pop at Liverpool and Spurs for lack of trophies

The ex-Manchester United midfielder believes the clubs should have more to show for themselves over the past decade.

By Ben Blake Thursday 15 Feb 2018, 11:35 AM
1 hour ago 2,864 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/3853225
Keane speaking on ITV last night.
Image: Twitter/ITV Football
Keane speaking on ITV last night.
Keane speaking on ITV last night.
Image: Twitter/ITV Football

BOTH LIVERPOOL AND Tottenham are well-placed to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after this week’s last-16 first legs.

While the Reds have effectively ended their tie by running out 5-0 winners over Porto, Spurs came away from Turin with an encouraging 2-2 draw against last season’s beaten finalists Juventus.

However, speaking on ITV’s highlights programme last night, Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane criticised the two Premier League clubs for their lack of silverware in recent years, given their resources.

2005 Champions League winners Liverpool have just the 2012 League Cup to their name over the past decade and, similarly, Tottenham lifted it in 2008.

“For clubs the size of Liverpool and Tottenham, one trophy in ten years is pretty embarrassing,” said Keane.

I know the Champions League has taken over now and, particularly the money behind it, but to be successful at the clubs you just mentioned it is about getting your hands on trophies — absolutely.

He added: “Liverpool and Spurs should be able to compete in the Champions League, or certainly qualify, and win an FA Cup or a League Cup — that’s what we’re talking about.

“Now the game has changed because going back to years ago when we played you had to win the league to get in the Champions League.

“We’re looking at five English teams in it this year, but these clubs with these squads should be able to compete in the Champions League. In terms of getting to the knockout stages, it’s very difficult to win it, but to then win an FA Cup or a League Cup. That should go hand-in-hand.”

Best player? Relegation candidates? Our writers’ predictions for the 2018 League of Ireland season

‘The history of Cork suggests it’s difficult to do’ – City aiming to bridge 67-year gap

