RTÉ to show Tipperary-Clare as weekend GAA TV coverage confirmed

Kelly, Reid, Rock and Donnelly will all be in action in front of the TV cameras this weekend.

RTÉ HAVE ANNOUNCED that they will have Tipperary against Clare will be their live televised game from the Munster senior hurling championship this Sunday.

The last two rounds of the new Munster hurling format, this Sunday and 17 June, see the games throwing in at the same time.

The decision to provide live coverage of the clash in Semple Stadium means there will be no live broadcast of the game between Limerick and Waterford at the Gaelic Grounds.

The final round of matches on Sunday week sees Cork take on Waterford in Semple Stadium while Clare entertain Limerick in Ennis.

RTÉ had always planned to wait until the week of the round 4 and round 5 matches before announcing which game they would televise. Sunday’s game in Thurles is Tipperary’s last round-robin encounter and is a must-win for the 2016 All-Ireland champions.

LINE-UP announced...

🏑 2pm: Tipp v Clare (Munster SHC)

⚽ 4pm: Dubs v Longford (Leinster SFC)

🏑 2pm: Tipp v Clare (Munster SHC)

⚽ 4pm: Dubs v Longford (Leinster SFC)

The hurling clash will be followed on The Sunday Game by All-Ireland champions Dublin in action against Longford in the Leinster football semi-final in Croke Park at 4pm.

Sky Sports are to provide live coverage of two matches on Saturday with Meath meeting Tyrone at the opening stage of the All-Ireland football qualifiers at 5pm in Páirc Tailteann in Navan.

That will be followed by the final round-robin game in Leinster hurling as Kilkenny meet Wexford in Nowlan Park at 7pm with the winners advancing to face Galway in the provincial final.

