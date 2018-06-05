This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 5 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

RTÉ to show Tipperary-Clare as weekend GAA TV coverage confirmed

The decision means there will be no live broadcast of the game between Limerick and Waterford at the Gaelic Grounds.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 5 Jun 2018, 12:39 PM
1 hour ago 3,928 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/4053835
Kelly, Reid, Rock and Donnelly will all be in action in front of the TV cameras this weekend.
Image: INPHO
Kelly, Reid, Rock and Donnelly will all be in action in front of the TV cameras this weekend.
Kelly, Reid, Rock and Donnelly will all be in action in front of the TV cameras this weekend.
Image: INPHO

RTÉ HAVE ANNOUNCED that they will have Tipperary against Clare will be their live televised game from the Munster senior hurling championship this Sunday.

The last two rounds of the new Munster hurling format, this Sunday and 17 June, see the games throwing in at the same time.

The decision to provide live coverage of the clash in Semple Stadium means there will be no live broadcast of the game between Limerick and Waterford at the Gaelic Grounds.

The final round of matches on Sunday week sees Cork take on Waterford in Semple Stadium while Clare entertain Limerick in Ennis.

RTÉ had always planned to wait until the week of the round 4 and round 5 matches before announcing which game they would televise. Sunday’s game in Thurles is Tipperary’s last round-robin encounter and is a must-win for the 2016 All-Ireland champions.

The hurling clash will be followed on The Sunday Game by All-Ireland champions Dublin in action against Longford in the Leinster football semi-final in Croke Park at 4pm.

Sky Sports are to provide live coverage of two matches on Saturday with Meath meeting Tyrone at the opening stage of the All-Ireland football qualifiers at 5pm in Páirc Tailteann in Navan.

That will be followed by the final round-robin game in Leinster hurling as Kilkenny meet Wexford in Nowlan Park at 7pm with the winners advancing to face Galway in the provincial final.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘It’d be a missed opportunity’ – Munster ladies final unlikely to be part of Páirc Uí Chaoimh double-header

New type of synthetic hurley used by Waterford attacker after season away from inter-county game

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
WORLD CUP
'I have to accept this decision' - Germany's Sane responds to shock World Cup omission
'I have to accept this decision' - Germany's Sane responds to shock World Cup omission
Mohamed Salah has been named in Egypt's final World Cup squad despite injury
Leroy Sane left out of Germany's World Cup squad while goalkeeper Neuer makes the cut
FOOTBALL
'It is very emotional for them': England stars struggle tactically, says World Cup-winning boss
'It is very emotional for them': England stars struggle tactically, says World Cup-winning boss
'That's my style of play. You're not going to criticise Messi when he walks on the pitch'
'He'd do a miles better job': Gerrard should be player-manager, says ex-Rangers goalkeeper
IRELAND
'I try to email or text Joe at four o'clock in the morning to pay him back!'
'I try to email or text Joe at four o'clock in the morning to pay him back!'
Ireland shake off the travel and get serious about Wallabies challenge
'We underestimated them. That was disrespectful and they taught us a lesson'
HURLING
New type of synthetic hurley used by Waterford attacker after season away from inter-county game
New type of synthetic hurley used by Waterford attacker after season away from inter-county game
6 talking points after a madcap Munster senior hurling weekend
Anthony Nash: 'I don’t think any supporter would be disagreeing with more Saturday night games'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie