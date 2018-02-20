'It feels good' - Walsh back in the saddle and on track for Cheltenham comeback

Ruby Walsh in attendance at the Dublin Racing Festival this month.

CHAMPION JOCKEY RUBY Walsh is back riding work with his expected return from injury running nicely to plan.

The Kildare native has been out of action since November with a broken leg, which he sustained after a fall from Willie Mullins’ Let’s Dance at Punchestown.

Days after, Walsh shared his intentions to be back in time to ride at the 2018 Cheltenham Festival, which kicks off on 13 March.

“A broken leg is usually 12 weeks [to heal], give or take,” he told Racing UK at the time.

“It’s 16 weeks and three days from the fall to the Cheltenham, so I have 15-and-a-half weeks or 15-and-three-quarters to be ready. You have to do as the doctors say and be as patient as you can.

“The physical pain goes away but the mental pain stays with you until you are back.”

And he has now confirmed to the same source that he remains on course for a Cheltenham comeback.

“I’ve been riding a couple of horses each day,” he told Racing UK.

“I started that on Sunday when I rode out one at home so it’s tipping along and hopefully it keeps going the way it’s going. It feels good. I’ll just take it slowly slowly, try not to do any damage and we’ll see how we go.

“There’s a buzz about the yard, things are just about to start cranking up. The horses are in good form and hopefully it keeps going that way.”

