Friday 19 October, 2018
Russian futsal player scores sensational own goal in Youth Olympics final

Danil Karpuik saw his side lose 4-1 to Brazil after the error handed them an opener.

By Ben Blake Friday 19 Oct 2018, 10:18 AM
44 minutes ago 1,418 Views No Comments
Russian futsal Russia's Danil Karpuik after the mistake. Source: Twitter/Olympic Channel

BRAZIL AND RUSSIA faced off in the finals of the men’s futsal at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires yesterday. 

The South American ran out 4-1 winners, and they were handed the opening goal in unusual circumstances. 

As Neguinho and Guilhermao attacked, Russia’s Danil Karpuik appeared to be getting back to defend –  but he somehow managed to rifle the ball into his own net. 

What was he playing at…? 

