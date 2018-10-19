Russian futsal player scores sensational own goal in Youth Olympics final

Russia's Danil Karpuik after the mistake. Source: Twitter/Olympic Channel

BRAZIL AND RUSSIA faced off in the finals of the men’s futsal at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires yesterday.

The South American ran out 4-1 winners, and they were handed the opening goal in unusual circumstances.

As Neguinho and Guilhermao attacked, Russia’s Danil Karpuik appeared to be getting back to defend – but he somehow managed to rifle the ball into his own net.

What was he playing at…?

Brazil take the early lead on a Russian own-goal in the men's #Futsal final.



See the game live: 👉 https://t.co/vfUYIV4Qc8 pic.twitter.com/PDrAmYnLP8 — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) October 18, 2018

