'Where does the international fight against doping in sport go from here?' - Sport Ireland

SPORT IRELAND’S CHIEF executive John Treacy says the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (Wada) decision to reinstate the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) “has called the credibility of Wada and all it stands for into question”.

Today, Wada president Craig Reedie said Russia’s ban will be uplifted ”subject to strict conditions”.

The decision will now pave the way for Russian athletes to return to competition across all sports, following a three-year suspension.

In a statement today, Treacy heavily criticised the move and called on clean athletes and agencies to work together to build a better future for sport.

“As we said earlier this week, Wada’s own ‘Roadmap to Compliance’ is very clear,” Treacy began.

“Nothing has changed; the two criteria remain outstanding. There are many questions arising out of today’s decision. What evidence has Wada based this decision on?

“Why has Wada softened its stance on two of the most important criteria in the ‘Roadmap to Compliance’? And, most critically, where does the international fight against doping in sport go from here?

“This is a watershed moment in the fight against doping in sport. Today is an extremely tough day for all of those who believe in protecting the integrity of sport.

This has called the credibility of Wada and all its stands for into question.

“Anti-doping leaders must now come together and decide where we go from here. We want, and need, an anti-doping system that is fair and transparent, and free from conflicts of interests.

“A system that is free from manipulation and subversion. A system where the interest of clean athletes are top priority.

“We must remember that the most important people in all of this are the clean athletes. They deserve to know they are competing on a fair and level playing field.”

Wada president Reedie said today: “This decision provides a clear timeline by which Wada must be given access to the former Moscow laboratory data and samples with a clear commitment by the Executive Committee that, should this timeline not be met, it would support the Compliance Review Committee’s recommendation to reinstate non-compliance.”

The decision has been widely condemned, with leading athletes this week signing a joint letter opposing plan to reinstate Russia, saying Wada “owe it to all clean athletes to be the guardians of clean sport”.

