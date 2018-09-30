This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 30 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hamilton benefits from team orders to win Russian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton leads Sebastian Vettel by 50 points with five races remaining after winning the Russian Grand Prix for a third time.

By The42 Team Sunday 30 Sep 2018, 2:19 PM
1 hour ago 1,500 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4261588
Lewis Hamilton at the Russian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton at the Russian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton at the Russian Grand Prix

LEWIS HAMILTON BENEFITED from team orders to win the Russian Grand Prix ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas and extend his lead in the battle for the Formula One world title.

Mercedes have now won five out of five races at Sochi Autodrom, continuing their dominance with a one-two on Sunday as Hamilton claimed a third win in a row to take a 50-point advantage over Sebastian Vettel, who took third spot.

Bottas started on pole ahead of Hamilton but was told to move aside and allow his team-mate through into second place on lap 25 of 53.

Max Verstappen led at that point after hitting the front on lap 19, having started way back in 19th on his 21st birthday due to engine penalties both he and Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo incurred.

Verstappen finally pitted with 10 circuits to go, Hamilton taking the lead on soft tyres and keeping it by 2.545 seconds, with Vettel almost five back in third, to enhance his chances of claiming a fifth world title with five races to go.

Hamilton was not impressed when Vettel passed him after the world champion emerged from the pit lane side by side with his title rival on lap 14.

The Brit overtook Vettel with a move into Turn 4 two laps later after he had been irked when Vettel defended his position at Turn 2, an incident which the stewards looked into to but decided to take no action.

Vettel’s Ferrari colleague Kimi Raikkonen was fourth ahead of Verstappen, outstanding on his birthday, and Ricciardo finished sixth.

- Omni

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Practice makes perfect! Lewis Hamilton clocks new track record in Russia

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    RORY MCILROY
    McIlroy opens with Thomas, Tiger Woods gets Rahm as Ryder Cup Sunday singles lineups revealed
    McIlroy opens with Thomas, Tiger Woods gets Rahm as Ryder Cup Sunday singles lineups revealed
    Bring on Sunday! Team Europe lead US 10-6 going into final day of Ryder Cup
    McIlroy and Garcia withstand late fightback as Europe surge into four-point lead
    FOOTBALL
    'He's my little friend': Griezmann plays down spat with Real Madrid ace Ramos
    'He's my little friend': Griezmann plays down spat with Real Madrid ace Ramos
    He can't make Man Utd win on his own – France boss defends Pogba
    'It was not Mo's best game': Klopp defends Salah substitution after Chelsea draw
    TIGER WOODS
    Tiger Woods 'emotionally tired', says Furyk
    Tiger Woods 'emotionally tired', says Furyk
    'Pretty pissed off' - Tiger Woods frustrated with Ryder Cup display following three defeats
    Molinari faces Woods again in foursome matches as afternoon session gets underway
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    United have âbig decisionâ to make over Mourinho â Ferdinand fears worst season ever
    United have ‘big decision’ to make over Mourinho – Ferdinand fears worst season ever
    'I have no complaints with the players' attitude' - Mourinho says Manchester United lacked quality, not desire
    Mourinho's men fall to West Ham as Man United equal worst ever Premier League start

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie