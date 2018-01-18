Plymouth defender to undergo 'immediate' surgery after testicular cancer diagnosis

LEAGUE ONE CLUB Plymouth Argyle today revealed defender Ryan Edwards has been diagnosed with testicular cancer after a medical check-up.

The 24-year-old, who scored in his side’s 1-1 draw at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, will now undergo ‘immediate’ surgery, the club said in a statement.

“The diagnosis was made when Ryan sought medical advice after experiencing symptoms which he thought prudent to have checked out,” it read.

“Ryan will obviously miss a period of football because of surgery but his physical health and mental well-being are our only priority. He has already proved to be the strong person we knew him to be by the manner in which he has reacted to this development.”

Edwards has featured 30 times in all competitions for Plymouth this season after joining on a free transfer from Morecambe, where he made more than 100 appearances.

The centre-back started his career with Blackburn Rovers before loan spells with Rochdale and Chesterfield.

“Everyone at Argyle will support him in his recovery in every possible way,” the statement added.

